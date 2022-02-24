Thursday 24 February 2022
Infernal fire in Alajuela!!! (Photos and Video)

Two people were seriously injured in the warehouse fire that expanded to18,000 square meters (193,000 sq ft)

NationalAlajuelaNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – It was around 5:30 pm Wednesday when alarm bells went off of the first at the Emapaques Santa Ana plant in Coyol, Alajuela, which took 15 units and some 50 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The preliminary report detailed that the structure comprises 10,000 m2, however, the latest report said the flames have expanded to consume an area of 18,000 m2 (193,000 sq fr).

The Crus Roja (Red Cross) reported that two patients were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and three others were treated on site and did not require going to a medical center. Two advanced support units and three basic support units were mobilized to the scene.

Witnesses reported that the column of smoke reached more than 100 meters and could be seen from kilometers away.

Strong winds complicated the work, threatening that the fire could spread to neighboring areas.

The second fire in less than two years

This same place suffered a major fire in 2020, listed at the time as “the largest in the last 10 years.” The fire in May 2020 occurred shortly after the company relocated its operations in Santa Ana to Coyol.

The aftermath of the 2020 fire

Read more: It took 72 hours to put out the Coyol fire.

Photos from Bomberos and social networks:

Previous articleBusiness applauds the end of the vehicle restrictions and the QR code
Next articleHealth authorizes sale of treatment against Covid-19 Covid-19 in nonhospitalized patients
