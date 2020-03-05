Leaders of the business sector say they understand the situation that the Government is going through, but, at the same time, they need to “turn the page” to resume reforms in pursuit of economic recovery.

This was stated by Yolanda Fernández and Enrique Egloff, presidents of the Chamber of Commerce of Costa Rica and the Chamber of Industries of Costa Rica, respectively, La Nacion reports.

The business representatives refer to the resignations and investigations by the decree creating the Presidential Data Analysis Unit (UPAD), which sought to give access to said office to confidential data of the inhabitants in the hands of public institutions.