Monday 21 February 2022
Caja continues this week its vacunatón strategy

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social will continue this week with the goal of applying more than a million doses against Covid-19 donated by the United States

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
233 vaccination centers authorized throughout the country, for the application of first, second and third doses for people over 12 years of age
QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) or Caja, will continue this week with the goal of applying one million 800 doses against Covid-19.

Last week, the Caja operated 233 vaccination centers throughout the country, for the application of first, second and third doses for people over 12 years of age

At the country level this weekend, 136 vaccination centers were set up to apply first, second and third doses against the coronavirus. In social networks, the health areas reported a large influx of people.

Cristina Vásquez, director of the Zapote-Catedral Health Area, highlighted that 900 vaccines were applied on Saturday, most of which were third doses.

Diana Paniagua, Caja epidemiologist, explained that once this ‘vacunatón’ (vaccination) strategy is complete, the vaccinating teams will visit companies, universities and communities to increase vaccination coverage against this virus.

This second vacunatón carried out by the Caja is possible through the donation of one million doses of Pfizer vaccines by the Government of the United States.

Read more: U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Last Friday, February, the country received some 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the first it will be applied in Costa Rica, donated by the Government of Spain.

 

Previous articleAnalysts agree that the formation of a new Legislative Assembly will allow greater agreements to be reached
Next articleSmuggling chokes egg production in Costa Rica
