Caja continues this week its vacunatón strategy

QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) or Caja, will continue this week with the goal of applying one million 800 doses against Covid-19.

At the country level this weekend, 136 vaccination centers were set up to apply first, second and third doses against the coronavirus. In social networks, the health areas reported a large influx of people.

Cristina Vásquez, director of the Zapote-Catedral Health Area, highlighted that 900 vaccines were applied on Saturday, most of which were third doses.

Diana Paniagua, Caja epidemiologist, explained that once this ‘vacunatón’ (vaccination) strategy is complete, the vaccinating teams will visit companies, universities and communities to increase vaccination coverage against this virus.

This second vacunatón carried out by the Caja is possible through the donation of one million doses of Pfizer vaccines by the Government of the United States.

Read more: U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Last Friday, February, the country received some 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the first it will be applied in Costa Rica, donated by the Government of Spain.

