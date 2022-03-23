Caja has applied more than 10 million vaccines against covid-19

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying 10,018,261 doses of the vaccine against covid-19.

Data from the CCSS, released on its website this Tuesday afternoon and updated as of Monday, March 21, indicate that 4,313,391 people (83.5% of the population) already have at least one dose of the vaccine; 3,937,449 (76.3% of the population) have received their second dose, and 1,767,421 (34.2% of the population) have their third or complete vaccination scheme.

However, there are still 235,143 people who have not started their scheme, and more than a million people who do have three doses.

The CCSS has vaccinations enabled throughout the country. You can see places, hours and days of care for all ages on the site https://www.ccss.sa.cr/web/coronavirus/vacunacion. All vaccination centers have sufficient doses to protect anyone who requires it.

In addition, 90 health areas offer appointments onlline. Vaccines are also available at these locations for those who prefer to walk-in and stand in line.

Each establishment defines a finite number of doses for online appointments, so some places may already be filled to capacity, but people will still be able to get in line if they want to.

Also, if you’re driving to your vaccination center and don’t know how to get there, Waze or Google maps can guide you by searching “Centro de vacunación”.

