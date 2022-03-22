Tuesday 22 March 2022
type here...
Search

CONCACAF World Cup fina round qualifying this week

Costa Rica will look to keep the dream alive for a spot in the World Cup 2022 in the final round CONCACAF qualifying this week

RedaqtedSportsWorld Cup Qatar 2022
By Rico
Champions in 2000, 2012 and 2016, Costa Rica will look for a fourth title on Sunday. Panama will play the match for third place.
Paying the bills

Latest

CONCACAF World Cup fina round qualifying this week

QCOSTARICA - Three World Cup qualifiers remain. Canada, the...
Read more

Nina Dobrev is living her best beach life while on vacation in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Nina Dobrev is living her best...
Read more

Costa Rica registers more than 6 thousand fires in vegetation during 2022

QCOSTARICA - The dry conditions in several regions of...
Read more

Legislators approve bill to regulate “food trucks”

QCOSTARICA - Legislators approved on Monday, in first debate,...
Read more

Educational community commemorates the 166th Anniversary of the Battle of Santa Rosa

QCOSTARICA - Every year, the educational community commemorates on...
Read more

‘Cochinilla’, the case that keeps on dragging

QCOSTARICA - The Fiscalía Anticorrupción  (Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) requested...
Read more

Panama registers zero deaths from Covid-19

Q24N - The Ministry of Health of Panama highlighted...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Three World Cup qualifiers remain. Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are the top three nations in the standings.

With Keylor Navas in goal, the Ticos try to keep the dream alive for a spot in the World Cup 2022

Panama is next, with Costa Rica behind them for an intercontinental playoff spot, while Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras are eliminated.

CONCACAF’s final round play for the qualifying contenders is March 24-30.

- Advertisement -

Thursday, March 24:

  • Panama faces Honduras (In Panama)
  • Mexico faces the USA (in Mexico)
  • Costa Rica faces Canada (in Costa Rica)

Sunday, March 27:

  • Canada vs Jamaica (in Canada)
  • El Salvador vs Costa Rica (in El Salvador)
  • USA vs Panama (in the US)
  • Honduras vs Mexico (in Honduras)

Wednesday, March 30:

  • Panama vs Canada (in Panama)
  • Costa Rica vs USA (in Costa Rica)
  • Mexico vs El Salvador (in Mexico)

For Costa Rica, it’s a do or die,  it must win all three games and bank on Panama losing all to gain the intercontinental playoff spot, or even possibly in the top three.

The big battle for the second spot is going to be between the USMT and Mexico, which could be decided as early as Thursday when the Americans face the Mexicans in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca, an infamous ground where the U.S. has never won in qualifying.

A win against Panama three days later should qualify the US. If not, a win or draw at Mexico, three points and a victory against Panama at Exploria Stadium in Orlando – the USMNT’s only home qualifier in March – is a must-win given its track record in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

For the Ticos, as said before, they must win, win, win and hope on Panama losing ground.

See here the CONCACAF standings.

Here is a possible outcome:

  1. Canada will finish atop the CONCACAF octagonal unbeaten (29 points). The last time Canada finished atop World Cup Qualifying was 1986, its only World Cup appearance.
  2. Mexico (28 points) will finish second.
  3. The US in third and final spot with 25 points – losing to Mexico, beating Panama, and tying with Costa Rica.
  4. Panama holds onto fourth by one point (21 points) over Costa Rica. The Ticos will have to sit out this World Cup.

Not the outcome most Costa Ricans are looking for, but we stand behind our prediction.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNina Dobrev is living her best beach life while on vacation in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

One game at a time: Costa Rica ties with Mexico on Sunday

QCOSTARICA - Though Sunday's game, win, lose or draw, was insignificant...
Read more

Costa Rica maintains World Cup hope alive

QCOSTARICA - The Central American classic played Tuesday night in Costa...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Renewable electricity generation to reach 98% in Costa Rica this year

QCOSTARICA - The Centro Nacional de Control de Electricidad...
Health

How many doses are needed now to have a complete scheme against covid-19?

RICO's Covid-19 Digest - When can it be said...
Paying the bills