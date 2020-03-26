The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja says it has the drug called hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, which is being used in other countries to assess whether or not it is effective in treating COVID-19.

The president of the Caja, Román Macaya, confirmed that said medicine is being considered as a possible treatment but that they are in constant communication with Chinese doctors to determine if it really is effective and what would be the correct dose to be given to patients.

“This drug is being tested in clinical studies. There are some promising studies on this and other drugs, but it is something that is evolving,” said Macaya.

Dr. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, made a vehement call not to self-medicate since ingestion in large quantities could cause harm to human beings.

Salas, an epidemiologist, said “The indiscriminate use of antivirals and antimicrobials can provoke resistance and when they must be used, they will not be effective. It can only be sold or given under a prescription.”

Hydroxychloroquine treats malaria, systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatic disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, porphyria cutanea tarda, and Q fever. Certain types of malaria, resistant strains, and complicated cases typically require different or additional medication.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), believes that while this drug has potential against the new coronavirus, it must go through careful testing processes to determine if it really is the most effective medical tool against the virus.

Worldwide, the call to avoid self-medication is also reiterated, since victims of overdoses have already been reported.