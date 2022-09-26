Cambronero to be closed for at least three months

QCOSTARICA – This Sunday, the Minister of the MOPT, Luis Amador, announced that the passage through the Cambronero sector will remain closed for at least 3 more months.

The closure came after the tragic accident where a landslide dragged a bus and a motorcycle with it, leaving nine dead and dozens injured.

The tragedy occurred at around 4:30 pm, Saturday, September 17, hours after the road’s reopening hours earlier. The road had been closed on Friday (the day earlier) for a landslide in a different area of the same sector and reopened around 1:30 pm.

“There are faults of various kinds, there is history, there are landslides, sinkholes, a badly placed culvert, and now there is a frightening sinkhole there. How long it will be closed is difficult to say exactly, we are going to have to take out a contract due to unpredictability to be able to attack several of the points, which were not included in the tender that had been made, which was to be able to make repairs to a couple of points that were mapped (…)

“I am waiting for the geologists and geotechnologists to give me a report, but at first impression it seems that it (the road) will have to be closed for about three months, if the geotechnologists give me the green light, I could open a lane with regulated passage,” Amador in a live broadcast on the regional media Periodico Mi Tierra.

“In the meantime, an assessment will have to be made since the lane has completely gone and the second lane is about to go, so allowing passage through that area would be risky,” said Luis Amador.

The Minister added that during a visual inspection of the area, they detected new points of risk.

