IMN forecasts “extreme” rains in the coming weeks

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecasting that the most difficult of the rainy season is ahead in the coming weeks.

The IMN said it is not trying to be “alarmist”, but as is well known, October is the rainiest month of the year and in 2022 with intense rainfall, extreme conditions are expected prior to the end season.

In fact, we are already living it.

Flooded communities, rivers and creeks overflowing their capacity, landslides, people in shelters and loss of life on the roads due to bad weather, all part of the La Niña Phenomenon this year.

IMN specialist Gabriela Chinchilla pointed out that there had already been warnings about the heavy rains this season and difficult weeks are ahead of us in which we must be prepared.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Nine meteorological phenomena have already occurred, including tropical storm Bonnie, which wreaked havoc in Costa Rica in July.

According to Chinchilla, we are halfway through the projected phenomena. That means that we can expect nine more phenomena in October and November.

IMN weather forecast for today, Monday, September 26, 2022

This Monday, Tropical Storm Ian will be intensifying to a hurricane during the course of the day as it moves north towards Cuba. Due to this, the Intertropical Convergence Zone will be located over Costa Rica generating unstable conditions and reinforcing rainfall this day.

Rainfall is expected during the day along the Pacific coast and into the evening hours.

In the Central Valley, rainfall will be concentrated in the mountainous sectors to the North and South of the GAM, in addition to the province of Cartago in a scattered manner.

On the other hand, both in the Northern and Caribbean regions, scattered precipitation is expected in the plains.

The IMN continues to monitor Ian, updating information on its evolution and effects in the country.

