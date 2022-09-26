You can see it coming …

QCOSTARICA (OPINION) Unlike the wall of debris and water that came down on a bus and motorcycle, resulting in the death of nine and many more injured, in area of the Cambronero on the Ruta 1 more than a week ago, you can see this coming.

The Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP) – Public Transport Council – has confirmed that the Alfaro bus company lacked permits to offer public transport service in that area.

The Alfaro bus, with the license plate GB 1686 bus that left San Jose around 2:30 pm, Saturday, September 17, bound for Guanacaste, which ended up some 75 km over the embankment when hit by a landslide, was illegally providing the service since, according to CTP reports, it does not have the according permits for that route.

According to a report by AMPrensa.com, preliminary investigations carried out by the CTP, the unit’s permits had expired in 2021 based on Ley 7460, which indicates 15 years is the maximum service for the service being provided and route.

The bus model year was 2006.

This Monday, legislators of the Legislative Assembly will be deciding if an investigation into the accident is warranted. Meanwhile, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) is continuing its investigation into the accident and multiple deaths.

With this piece of information from the CTP, you can see the writing on the wall … the government, in this case, the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transport, needs a scapegoat to deflect attention to the fact of lack of maintenance for years on this very important and transited area of the Interamericana Norte and poor judgment, for the part of officials of the Policia de Transito had being signaled in the decision to reopen the section of road when only the day before had experienced a similar landslide, forcing the closure of the road.

The Alfaro bus was swept away only a few hours after reopening.

A tragedy that could have been avoided.

Important to note that the CTP and the Policia de Transito are both under the direction of the MOPT.

You do the math.

