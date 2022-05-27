Campaign against the seasonal influenza (flu) virus will start in June

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced that the start of the vaccination campaign against the seasonal influenza virus will start at the end of June.

According to the Caja, the vaccination program will extend over six weeks or until stocks are exhausted.

Roberto Arroba, technical secretary of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, explained that for this campaign the same risk groups that were applied last year will be maintained, namely: pregnant women (regardless of their gestational age), adults over 60 years of age, all children between six months and five years of age (healthy or sick), all people between five years of age and up to 59 years of age who have some risk factor, for example, heart disease, diabetes, transplant recipients, people with lung problems, HIV, among others. In addition, health personnel who provide direct care to patients will be vaccinated.

Arroba indicated that since January there have been cases of this virus at the country level, mainly of Influenza A.

The CCSS says it has acquired a total of 1.5 million doses of the quadrivalent vaccine.

