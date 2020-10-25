Sunday, 25 October 2020
Campaign seeks to position Los Chiles as a tourist destination

TODAY COSTA RICA – Tourism entrepreneurs and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) seek to give a new face to the canton of Los Chiles, in the north of the country, to position it as a tourist destination.

From the Cámara de Turismo y Comercio de Los Chiles

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged small and medium-sized businesses in the canton to promote themselves with a catalog of 14 tourism products that include boat trips on the Río Frío, the wide biodiversity of the Caño Negro Mixed National Wildlife Refuge and the Humedal from the Río Medio Queso.

At the same time, it offers naturalistic water tours, freshwater sport fishing, day and night trail tours, guided horseback riding, the pineapple tour, the sugar mill tour to grind cane, make sweet and sobado tapas, as well as the organic chocolate tour, among others.

From the Cámara de Turismo y Comercio de Los Chiles

As detailed by Fernando Sandí, President of the Cámara de Turismo y Comercio de Los Chiles (CATUCHI) – Los Chiles Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, the destination offers the ideal setting to reconnect with nature.

“We are offering a lot of space to recharge batteries, a lot of nature and alternatives to sleep, walk, eat, but above all take away the memory of a unique experience,” said Sandí.

From the Cámara de Turismo y Comercio de Los Chiles

The reactivation of the tourism sector has been one of the recurring themes raised during the work sessions of the Mesas de Diálogo Territorial (Territorial Dialogue Tables), which are promoted in five regions of the country, to reactivate the economy and to generate employment.

This Saturday, Costa Rica’s Vice President Epsy Campbell, in the company of the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segur, traveled to the canton to hold meetings with various sectors.

“Los Chiles has enormous potential for the reactivation of its economy and its employment, taking tourism as its main axis, one of the main engines of the economy that together we must start up again within the framework of this new normal and with attachment to the sanitary protocols,” said Campbell.

From the Cámara de Turismo y Comercio de Los Chiles

The border canton of Los Chiles is made up of the districts of Los Chiles, San Jorge, El Amparo and Caño Negro

Just a few days ago the destination was visited by a group of 16 wholesale travel agencies and international operators, who experienced the activities offered by the canton with the purpose of promoting to the North American market (the United States and Canada).

