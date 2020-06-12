Friday, 12 June 2020
DONATE
BlogsRico's Digest

Can tenants re-negotiate with landlords if their financial situation does not improve?

A bill aims to give a moratorium of up to three months to those who rent, but the initiative has had no progress.

Rico
By Rico
28
Modified date:

RICO’S DIGEST – At the beginning of the health emergency, many people managed to reach an agreement with the payment of rent for houses or commercial premises due to reduced income.

However, given the current scenario and with the increase in the number of cases, an expansion may be required.

A bill in the Legislative Assembly aims to give tenants moratorium of up to three months. But the initiative has no further progress.

- paying the bills -

What can renters do if their incomes don’t stabilize? What happens if a landlord refuses to negotiate with the tenant?

The answers are not simple, for either side.

Landlords who refuse to negotiate may find themselves with an empty property or tenant who is unwilling or unable to vacate.

Tenants with no job and no income will have to prioritize how they will spend their savings or the government ‘bono’, and paying rent could be down the list.

Opponents to see a disaster occurring if the bill is passed: tenants who would opt for the break in the rent may face difficulty in catching up down the road.

- paying the bills -

Landlords argue that a tenant, after having negotiated a temporary break in the rent, will simply move out when it comes time to catchup.

What is the answer? Is there an answer?

Send your comments by email or post to our official Facebook page.

 

 

Previous articleCosta Rica would have the least economic impact of Latin American countries: OECD
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Rico's Covid-19 Digest

The Worst Thing You Can Wear to the Supermarket Right Now

Rico -
Rico's COVID-19 Digest - By now, most of us have gotten used to the idea of popping on a face mask if we're going...
Read more
National

Is it wet enough? IMN has the numbers

Rico -
Think it didn't rain much yesterday? The rainy season has consolidated and intensified throughout the country at the end of May. Take a look at...
Health

Health Minister: “It is evident, we are in a second pandemic wave”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica's Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, returning from a few days of much-needed rest, this Monday, June 8, was back at...
Redaqted

Canadian Embassador falls from a four-meter rock in Río Cuarto de Alajuela

Rico -
The Canadian Ambassador to Costa Rica (also Honduras and Nicaragua), James K. Hill, who was walking on the trails of a tourist center in...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Concentration of COVID-19 cases is no longer in the Metropolitan Area

Rico -
RICO'S COVID-19 DIGEST - My first thought while listening to the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, on Wednesday announced 86 new cases of COVID-19...
Health

Before attending undocumented patients, the Los Chiles Health Area called Immigration

RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) “With all undocumented patients, an immediate call should be made to 9-1-1 for the dispatch of the Immigration and Polic unit. Patients are...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA