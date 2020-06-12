Can tenants re-negotiate with landlords if their financial situation does not improve?

RICO’S DIGEST – At the beginning of the health emergency, many people managed to reach an agreement with the payment of rent for houses or commercial premises due to reduced income.

However, given the current scenario and with the increase in the number of cases, an expansion may be required.

A bill in the Legislative Assembly aims to give tenants moratorium of up to three months. But the initiative has no further progress.

What can renters do if their incomes don’t stabilize? What happens if a landlord refuses to negotiate with the tenant?

The answers are not simple, for either side.

Landlords who refuse to negotiate may find themselves with an empty property or tenant who is unwilling or unable to vacate.

Tenants with no job and no income will have to prioritize how they will spend their savings or the government ‘bono’, and paying rent could be down the list.

Opponents to see a disaster occurring if the bill is passed: tenants who would opt for the break in the rent may face difficulty in catching up down the road.

Landlords argue that a tenant, after having negotiated a temporary break in the rent, will simply move out when it comes time to catchup.

What is the answer? Is there an answer?

