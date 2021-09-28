Tuesday 28 September 2021
type here...
Search

Can tourists get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

There is no vaccine tourism in Costa Rica says Casa Presidencial, leaving perpetual tourists living in Costa Rica left out of the official vaccination program, but...

HealthNewsVaccine
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Can tourists get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Can tourists be vaccinated in Costa Rica,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 28: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, September 28, vehicles with...
Read more

Mexico reveals why it rejects tourists from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Mexico has been one of the favorite...
Read more

Bianca, Mick Jagger’s first wife: “Nicaraguan by grace of God”

QCOSTARICA - Bianca Jagger, who was the first wife...
Read more

Train Yourself to Stay Calm Under Pressure

Do you know anyone who handles stress really well?...
Read more

Alunasa, a Venezuelan state company in Costa Rica, leaves employees without salary

QCOSTARICA - The Venezuela state-owned company operating in Costa...
Read more

In Venezuela there is food, but expensive

Q24N - The Venezuelan economy has begun to reactivate....
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Can tourists be vaccinated in Costa Rica, is a question asked by many foreigners living in Costa Rica, some for many years, even own property, yet continue their permanence in the country under the “tourist” migratory status.

“We clarify that in Costa Rica there is no vaccine tourism. In addition, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, as executing agency of the national vaccination strategy, immunizes migrants (regular and irregular) and refugee applicants who meet the requirements established in current regulations endorsed by the National Vaccination Commission and Epidemiology,’ the word from Agustín Castro, Communications Minister.

- Advertisement -

Theus the official answer is no.

But Costa Rica is allowing the vaccination of migrants who are in an irregular status that can demonstrate in the health area that corresponds to them, according to their place of residence, their rootedness in the country through the analysis of the local level of the health facilities of the CCSS.

Some examples of the evidence that can be presented for the rooting analysis are:

● Inclusion in the EDUS Family File
● Have children enrolled in a local school
● A letter from the employer that indicates the period of time worked
● Property ownership
● Any other document that permanence in Costa Rica for some time

For any of the above, if the person has not previously used the services of the CCSS, they must visit their local Caja or Ebais and register and later go to the vaccination center.

The condition of insurance is not a requirement for vaccination.

- Advertisement -

All the details of the migratory categories and the requirements can be found www.ccss.sa.cr/vacunacion.

Important to note that doses are not officially available to tourists at this time, though some health areas may vaccinate non-resident foreigners.

According to Casa Presidencial, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, Colombian, American, Salvadoran, Chinese, Panamanian, Honduran, Peruvian and Cuban people are among the more than 23 nationalities of migrants who have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction September 28: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Government will buy one million more covid vaccines for children and third doses in 2022

QCOSTARICA - The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, announced this...
Read more

UNA epidemiologist: “We are not better, we are less worse”

QCOSTARICA - The fact that the number of infections has dropped...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

No National Census in 2022!

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos...
Health

Can tourists get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Can tourists be vaccinated in Costa Rica,...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.