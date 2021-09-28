Can tourists get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA – Can tourists be vaccinated in Costa Rica, is a question asked by many foreigners living in Costa Rica, some for many years, even own property, yet continue their permanence in the country under the “tourist” migratory status.

“We clarify that in Costa Rica there is no vaccine tourism. In addition, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, as executing agency of the national vaccination strategy, immunizes migrants (regular and irregular) and refugee applicants who meet the requirements established in current regulations endorsed by the National Vaccination Commission and Epidemiology,’ the word from Agustín Castro, Communications Minister.

Theus the official answer is no.

But Costa Rica is allowing the vaccination of migrants who are in an irregular status that can demonstrate in the health area that corresponds to them, according to their place of residence, their rootedness in the country through the analysis of the local level of the health facilities of the CCSS.

Some examples of the evidence that can be presented for the rooting analysis are:

● Inclusion in the EDUS Family File

● Have children enrolled in a local school

● A letter from the employer that indicates the period of time worked

● Property ownership

● Any other document that permanence in Costa Rica for some time

For any of the above, if the person has not previously used the services of the CCSS, they must visit their local Caja or Ebais and register and later go to the vaccination center.

The condition of insurance is not a requirement for vaccination.

All the details of the migratory categories and the requirements can be found www.ccss.sa.cr/vacunacion.

Important to note that doses are not officially available to tourists at this time, though some health areas may vaccinate non-resident foreigners.

According to Casa Presidencial, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, Colombian, American, Salvadoran, Chinese, Panamanian, Honduran, Peruvian and Cuban people are among the more than 23 nationalities of migrants who have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

