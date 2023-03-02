Thursday 2 March 2023
Canada Jetlines Operates Inaugural Flight from Toronto to Guanacaste

Today Costa RicaPura VidaTravel
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢553.21 Buy

¢562.15 Sell

2 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) received Wednesday afternoon the Canada Jetlines flight from Toronto, Canada to Costa Rica.

The Jetlines Airbus A320 on the tarmac at the Guanacaste Airport (LIR), Costa Rica, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The charter flight landed at 1:59 pm.

The airline has yet to announce if and when it will commence scheduled flights to and from Costa Rica. If and when it does it is sure to pose a threat to Canada’s Air Canada-WestJet duopoly.

Since December 2022, Toronto is the city of Canadian origin with the largest number of passengers to Costa Rica, in particularly the Guanacaste region.

Recently, Costa Rica participated in the Outdoor Adventure Show (OAS) fair in Toronto, with the aim of inviting adventure-loving tourists to enjoy all the activities that the country offers.

“The Canadian market likes Costa Rica thanks to our location and the possibility of carrying out multiple activities in contact with nature. This predilection for our country was evidenced by the increase in visitation that we had from Canada during 2022 and that we hope will increase this year,” said Ireth Rodríguez, head of promotion of the ICT.

Founded in 2013 and commencing operations in September 2022, Canada Jetlines, operating as Jetlines, is a Canadian ultra-low-cost airline aiming to meet the market demand in Canada for low-fare air travel, planning to follow the business model of European low-cost carriers Ryanair and EasyJet by operating from smaller secondary airports when possible.

 

