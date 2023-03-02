Thursday 2 March 2023
type here...
Search

DEKRA will open on Sundays

Inspection service company also and enables special hours for public transport

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Panama trusts that Nicaragua will cancel the expatriation of more than 300 Nicaraguans

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama expressed this Wednesday...
Read more

Canada Jetlines Operates Inaugural Flight from Toronto to Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) received Wednesday afternoon...
Read more

DEKRA will open on Sundays

QCOSTARICA - DEKRA, the company in charge of vehicle...
Read more

Migration enables temporary category for refugee applications

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Read more

Manuel Antonio Beach in Quepos is among the 25 best in the world

QCOSTARICA - The calm waters, the sand and the...
Read more

Costa Rica moves away from the European trend of working days of less than 40 hours a week

QCOSTARICA - While in Costa Rica a bill is...
Read more

Stateless Nicaraguans assess ways out of migratory uncertainty

Q24N (Confidencial) The stripping of nationality by the regime...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢553.21 Buy

¢562.15 Sell

2 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – DEKRA, the company in charge of vehicle technical inspection in the country, will now open its stations on Sundays, permanently, with the aim that more drivers can have their vehicle inspection up to date.

The measure applies to all its fixed stations and mobile units.

- Advertisement -

The hours on Sundays will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, initially, with a view to extending it until 4:00 pm, once they complete the hiring of the necessary personnel to provide greater attention to users.

Appointments for this new schedule will be available starting Thursday, March 2.

At the same time, the company enabled a special schedule from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm at its stations in the Greater Metropolitan Area, to serve exclusively for public transport (buses and taxis), to expedite times and processes during the rest of the day in other types of vehicles.

In addition, to reduce the waiting time in its call center, it doubled the number of people who answer the phone lines.

The change is to provide solutions for owners of vehicles with plates ending in 1, 2 and 3, and have not been able to schedule an appointment, in particular at stations outside the greater metropolitan area.

In addition, a hotline is being enabled starting today by WhatsApp exclusively for this group of users at the number 8591-9797. The calls are validated and appointments given only to vehicles with the corresponding plates.

- Advertisement -

Don’t be scammed. The appointment process is totally at no cost and available only through the DEKRA website (www.dekra.cr) or call center by calling 4000-1100 (be prepared for a considerable wait to speak to an operator, the system will tell you periodically your place in the queue).

The company is emphatic that the company does not have any agreement with any person or company to make technical inspection special treatment as to appointments or reserving space.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMigration enables temporary category for refugee applications
Next articleCanada Jetlines Operates Inaugural Flight from Toronto to Guanacaste
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

RTV extensions announced

QCOSTARICA - Due to the volume of vehicles requiring a vehicular...
Read more

MOPT says “very difficult” to extend the RTV extension

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) sees...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Canada Jetlines Operates Inaugural Flight from Toronto to Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) received Wednesday afternoon...
Trends

Despite Challenges, Costa Rica could have a Digital Future

Around the world, on both local and national scales,...
Paying the bills