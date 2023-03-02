DEKRA will open on Sundays

QCOSTARICA – DEKRA, the company in charge of vehicle technical inspection in the country, will now open its stations on Sundays, permanently, with the aim that more drivers can have their vehicle inspection up to date.

The measure applies to all its fixed stations and mobile units.

The hours on Sundays will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, initially, with a view to extending it until 4:00 pm, once they complete the hiring of the necessary personnel to provide greater attention to users.

Appointments for this new schedule will be available starting Thursday, March 2.

At the same time, the company enabled a special schedule from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm at its stations in the Greater Metropolitan Area, to serve exclusively for public transport (buses and taxis), to expedite times and processes during the rest of the day in other types of vehicles.

In addition, to reduce the waiting time in its call center, it doubled the number of people who answer the phone lines.

The change is to provide solutions for owners of vehicles with plates ending in 1, 2 and 3, and have not been able to schedule an appointment, in particular at stations outside the greater metropolitan area.

In addition, a hotline is being enabled starting today by WhatsApp exclusively for this group of users at the number 8591-9797. The calls are validated and appointments given only to vehicles with the corresponding plates.

Don’t be scammed. The appointment process is totally at no cost and available only through the DEKRA website (www.dekra.cr) or call center by calling 4000-1100 (be prepared for a considerable wait to speak to an operator, the system will tell you periodically your place in the queue).

The company is emphatic that the company does not have any agreement with any person or company to make technical inspection special treatment as to appointments or reserving space.

