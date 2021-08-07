Miss Earth Limón 2021 will crown her queen this Saturday

Q FARANDULA -The people of Limon will forget for a while the effects caused by the rains of the last few days to support their favorite participant in the Miss Earth Limón 2021 beauty pageant.

This Saturday it will be known who will be the winners of this contest in the Teen categories, which goes from 14 to 17 years old, and in the Miss, in which girls between 18 and 27 years old.

There are 22 young women from the Caribbean province who will demonstrate through their beauty and charm that they deserve to win the title.

In the Teen category, the finalists are: Keitleen Araica, Sophia Bonilla, Nataly Castillo, Yulexi Flores, Monserrat Fonseca, Janell Grijalba, Allison Hines, Zoe Millan, Polet Rojas, Kiara Ruiz, Julie Smith, Daleana Upha and Kiara Vaz.

While in the Miss group are: Verónica Bustos, Jamila Brown, Keylin Flores, Allison Kurr, Alejandra Mitchel, Génesis Medina, Daniela Morales, Dylana Sánchez and Rosalyn Mora.

Fariany Gutiérrez, director of the contest, said that the güilas (girls) have been preparing for this grand final for four months.

The coronation will be at 3 pm, in the auditorium of the Colegio Diurno and will be broadcast on the official Facebook page of the contest, given that live access will be limited due to the sanitary measures.