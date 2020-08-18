Tuesday, 18 August 2020
DONATE
Lighter SideQToons

Careful what you ask for

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
16
Modified date:

Careful what you ask for. The Presidency reports more than a thousand suggestions by citizens in the management of the national emergency since it opened up a forum for input.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleOne in four Caja employees confirmed with covid-19 is a nurse
Next articleBridge over the Coronado River, in Costanera Sur, will be closed for 3 weeks
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

“Waterproofing” your car in Costa Rica

Lighter Side Rico -
The photos from Accidentes de Costa Rica Facebook page can serve...
Read more

President Doesn’t Measure Up!

Lighter Side Q Costa Rica -
Industrialists reject (Carlos) Alvarado in the fight against poverty and unemployment
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Gasoline prices comes out of a 16-week freeze and will rise in early September

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The 16-week freeze in the price of gasoline will conclude at the end of the month, with an increase in prices in early...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 826 new cases Thursday; IMAS will help pay for funerals in poor families

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Low-income families with a death due to COVID-19 will have access to aid from the Instituto Mixto de Ayuda Social (IMAS) to pay...
Coronavirus

Putin says Russia has approved ‘world first’ Covid-19 vaccine

Q Costa Rica -
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for use on Tuesday, claiming it as a "world first," amid continued concern...
Latin America

Era Of US Domination Of Latin America Is Coming To An End – OpEd

Q Costa Rica -
(Eurasiareview) Despite its failings at home, the United States intervenes in countries across multiple continents seeking to control their governments and resources. This week, we...
Crime

Accused of drowning a Mexican tourist in Cóbano acquitted

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The only suspect in the murder of Mexican tourist María Trinidad Mathus Tenorio in Cóbano, a man named Sancho Rodríguez was acquitted for...
News

Entry-bans will no longer apply for residents and foreigners related to Costa Ricans

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The flexibility of the requirements relevant to foreign nationals wishing to enter Costa Rica was published Friday, August 14, 2020, in the official...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.