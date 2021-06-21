Monday 21 June 2021
type here...
NationalFront PagePoliticsRedaqted

Carlos Alvarado: “Don Rodolfo has my confidence”

Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado stated he will not ask for the resignation of his Minister of Public Works and Transport

by Rico
2

QCOSTARICA – President Carlos Alvarado said he has all the confidence in his Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT, Rodolfo Méndez Mata, and will not request his resignation.

“If someone can do the public work and contribute so that this is resolved, it is someone with the credibility and experience that Don Rodolfo has,” said the president.

The statement by President Alvarado comes at a time when an alleged network of bribery with public works contracts is revealed.

- Advertisement -

Last Monday, Judicial agents intervened (search and seizure) of 57 locations, including the Conavi (National Roads Council), government offices, including an office in Casa Presidencial and office of roads work contractors and private homes of executives, that resulted in the arrest of 33 people.

The list, in the case known as “caso cochinilla” includes officials from Conavi and businessmen from construction companies such as MECO and H. Solís, which are under suspicion.

“All responsibilities must be settled, you have to reach the ultimate consequences and the house has to be cleaned,” said Alvarado.

“If we stop building we do damage to the country,” Alvarado declared.

- Advertisement -

For his part, the 84-year-old Méndez Mata said resoundingly last week that he was not going anywhere and that he would continue his fight to aid the investigation into corruption and complete the public projects underway.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWeek immersed in passage of tropical wave, June Solstice and Veranillo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Companies covered up defective asphalt

QCOSTARICA - The judicial file of the Cochinilla Case, on alleged...
Read more

Since 2018 MECO has received contracts from the State for more than ¢139 billion

QCOSTARICA - Almost ¢140 billion colones (US$227 million dollars) is the...
Read more

MOST READ

New trends in coffee consumption challenge sector

Vaccine

College of Physicians negotiates donation of a million and a half vaccines against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This week there could be very good news for the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic if the College of...
Redaqted

Germany opens borders to Ticos from this Friday!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Good news for Ticos with traveling fever! From Friday, June 25, Germany will allow entry of travelers from Costa Rica as long...
Banking

Will that be Cash or Sinpe Móvil?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sinpe Móvil is easy to use. From your phone, you can send money to friends, family and pay for things. Or receive...
National

OIJ investigation into road works corruption leads to inquiries in Panama

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The prestige of the company of some of the richest men in Costa Rica hangs by a thread. For many, the MECO...
Cine (Movies)

Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s feature debut, Clara Sola, ready for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

Q Costa Rica -
Q ENTERTAINMENT (CINEUROPA) Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature, Clara Sola, is ready to take part in this year’s Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 18: 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, June 18, vehicles with plates ending 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm,...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 21: plates ending in 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Monday, June 21, we are back to the two plates that cannot circulate, in today's case plates ending in 1 & 2 CANNOT...
News

Informants assisted OIJ in corruption investigations, says the minister

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The investigation into alleged bribery of public officials in exchange for contracts for road works, received help from informants within the Consejo...
Corrupion

“Caso Cochinilla”: Name arose when comparing parasite with hidden corruption

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Monday, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) moved to the raid, seize and arrest of their investigation into corruption of public...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.