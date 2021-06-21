Carlos Alvarado: “Don Rodolfo has my confidence”

QCOSTARICA – President Carlos Alvarado said he has all the confidence in his Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT, Rodolfo Méndez Mata, and will not request his resignation.

“If someone can do the public work and contribute so that this is resolved, it is someone with the credibility and experience that Don Rodolfo has,” said the president.

The statement by President Alvarado comes at a time when an alleged network of bribery with public works contracts is revealed.

Last Monday, Judicial agents intervened (search and seizure) of 57 locations, including the Conavi (National Roads Council), government offices, including an office in Casa Presidencial and office of roads work contractors and private homes of executives, that resulted in the arrest of 33 people.

The list, in the case known as “caso cochinilla” includes officials from Conavi and businessmen from construction companies such as MECO and H. Solís, which are under suspicion.

“All responsibilities must be settled, you have to reach the ultimate consequences and the house has to be cleaned,” said Alvarado.

“If we stop building we do damage to the country,” Alvarado declared.

For his part, the 84-year-old Méndez Mata said resoundingly last week that he was not going anywhere and that he would continue his fight to aid the investigation into corruption and complete the public projects underway.