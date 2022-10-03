BIG drop in gasoline prices effective tomorrow, Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – As of this Tuesday, October 4, the price of gasoline in Costa Rica will drop ¢110 colones for a liter of super, ¢100 for regular and ¢7 for diesel.

The new prices at pumps at 12:01 am, at ALL gasoline stations across the country, will be ¢846 for a liter super, ¢807 for regular and ¢865 for diesel.

All other fuels will also see a drop.

See here the full list of fuel products and their effective prices at the pumps. Take note, New prices will be posted on October 4.

The drop in the dollar exchange and the price of international fuel prices are the reasons for the decrease, based on actual purchases made by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) – the Costa Rican oil refinery that refines nothing – between August 12 and September 8.

This trend to lower fuel prices is expected to continue when the ARESEP makes another adjustment to fuel prices on October 14.

