Catholic Church asks for more protection for children and measures to face educational lag

QCOSTARICA – The Catholic Church in Costa Rica asked political authorities, during the homily at the mass in honor of San José Obrero (Saint Joseph the Worker) this Sunday, to govern for the protection of children, mainly those who live in tenements and in conditions of poverty.

In the traditional mass on May 1, Monsignor José Rafael Quirós asked the government to turn its focus toward those who live on the street and for women with salary inequalities.

The archbishop, on the other hand, called on the new legislators to focus their efforts on issues such as the educational gap, the aftermath of the pandemic and the fight against drug trafficking.

The Monsignor highlighted the importance of the creation of the Patriotic Table “Unidos por la vida” (United for life)which is made up of unions, cooperatives, businessmen, and farmers, among other sectors.

In recent years, the May 1 mass summoned the president and part of his cabinet. However, on this occasion, the former Minister of Sports, Hernán Solano, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rodolfo Solano (no relation), and Ombudswoman Catalina Crespo were the only government presence.

