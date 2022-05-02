Rainy season is here!?!!?

QCOSTARICA – Though officially the rainy season is not set to begin in the Central Valley and Central Pacific coast until another week or more, the national weather service (Instituto Meteorológico Nacional – IMN) is forecasting the continuation of hot mornings and rains, from mild to heavy downpours, in the afternoon.

The behavior is typical of the rainy season, though it is being categorized as the “transition period”.

The IMN forecast for today, Monday: little to partial cloudiness is expected during the morning, predominating at the national level, in addition to hot temperatures. Scattered rainy activity is forecast again for the afternoon, including a localized storm in the Pacific, Central Valley and Caribbean mountains and North Zone regions. For the night, a predominance of partial cloudiness and possible isolated rains on the coasts during the first hours are anticipated.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) -National Emergency Commission, reported that in last week’s “transition” they attended to more than 170 incidents associated with heavy rains.

The CNE asked the population living in areas prone to flooding or landslides to be alert to any eventuality of risk.

