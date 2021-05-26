Wednesday 26 May 2021
CCSS applied almost 206,000 doses of vaccine against covid-19 in the last week

As of Monday, 1,457,802 injections have been applied; 590,285 people already have their complete scheme, 277,232 await their second inoculation

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) applied 205,902 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 in the last seven days.

In Costa Rica, two vaccines against covid-19 are applied: that of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and that of the AstraZeneca laboratory. Both consist of two doses.

This is the week (May 17-23) that more vaccines have been applied since the campaign began, on December 23, 2020; an amount of  47,933 more than the previous week, which had the highest number until then.

See: COSTA RICA Vaccination statistics

Data released by the CCSS at noon on Tuesday indicate that 1,457,802 doses had been applied. This represents 28.23 doses per 100 inhabitants, this figure includes twice those who have already received two doses.

There are already 590,285 individuals who have completed their two-injection schedule. This means 11.43% of the Costa Rican population. This does not include people vaccinated in the United States.

Another 277,232 residents await their second dose. In those over 58 (Group 2) this will arrive three weeks after the first, in the rest (groups 3, 4 & 5), it will be applied at 12 weeks.

Two weeks after the second injection, the body would have achieved the necessary protection against the virus.

The CCSS did not specify how many doses corresponded to each of the two pharmaceutical houses used. Our country has applied the Pfizer vaccine since December 24, and that of AstraZeneca, since April 26.

The number of vaccines sent this week to the units of the health services network was not detailed.

‘Frontline’ workers

According to CCSS, Group 1 for prioritization of vaccination, which includes health workers and other first-line care services of the pandemic and officials and residents of long-stay homes, is almost complete.

In this grouping, there are 99,333 people with a complete immunization and 28,473 with only their first dose.

This group was believed to be around 110,000 people, but when it came to uniting those who worked in the private sector, 16% more people were inoculated than originally planned.

58 years old and over

Group 2, corresponding to people 58 years old and over regardless of their risk factors, already has 489,120 citizens with their complete vaccination plan.

Another 191,641 are awaiting completion, for a total of 1,169,881 doses.

The medical manager of the CCSS, Mario Ruiz, asked anyone 70 years of age or older who has not yet received the first injection to contact their health area to coordinate their vaccination.

With risk factors

In group 3, which includes people between 16 and 57 years old with risk factors for complications from covid-19, 1,832 complete dosed have already been applied.

There are 57,118 people with their vaccination already started. Starting from the previous week, in this group all doses will be placed 12 weeks apart, so this group will take longer to complete the immunization.

More than half of the vaccines (58.2%) have gone into the arms of people with three or more comorbidities.

Risk factors for being within this grouping include high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, HIV, chronic respiratory diseases, morbid obesity, systemic lupus erythematosus, juvenile dermatomyositis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, myasthenia gravis, and chronic kidney disease.

Cancer patients, immunosuppressed adults, people with any other immune or autoimmune disease, Down syndrome, and organ transplant recipients are also included.

Group 4

The CCSS has not yet detailed how many people in Group 4 have been vaccinated. This includes officials from the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), garbage collectors, officials from the National Children’s Trust (PANI), workers from municipal committees and Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA).

The week before, it was indicated that this group will receive 20% of the vaccine stock. The first step consisted of making lists of these people according to health area for their application.

 

