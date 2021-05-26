For many of us, spending more time at home has become a lot more common than usual. In recent times, being at home has not only been a place of comfort and living, but also a place of entertainment as we look for new ways to enjoy new activities.

With the help of the internet, we are able to explore endless opportunities to entertain ourselves, with so many ways to discover new inspiration. With all of this at our fingertips, it’s easier than ever to find something to do when boredom strikes.

However, simply filling the time doesn’t always feel beneficial. Many activities such as scrolling through social media can quickly begin to feel uninspiring and unrewarding, not to mention repetitive.

- Advertisement -

It’s time to try something new.

From making big bingo wins to making beautiful art, here are 5 ways to entertain yourself at home that are actually rewarding.

Play Bingo Online

Playing online bingo provides one of the most exciting ways to entertain yourself at home. Not only is this an exhilarating way to have fun, you can also win big money whilst doing so.

- Advertisement -

Let’s be honest, it’s something that pretty much all of us dream about, winning huge sums of money for simply sitting back and having fun. And even better still, without having to leave the house! This makes playing online bingo the perfect way to stay entertained at home and reap in the rewards whilst doing so.

Hint: there is a lot more rewards available than you may think…

Plan your next dream trip

There is no better feeling than having the trip of your dreams all planned out and ready to go. Whether you’re the more spontaneous type or the organized type, planning your dream trip is essential for avoiding travel nightmares.

Although not as rewarding as the actual trip (or so you’d like to hope), trip planning is an exciting way to entertain yourself at home, with so many ways to discover hidden adventures online and find the perfect accommodation.

Plus, you will definitely thank yourself for your organization closer to the time!

With so many dream destinations out there, deciding where to actually visit can sometimes be the biggest challenge of planning a trip. To help get you started, you might be interested in taking a look at The 20 Best Places To Visit In Costa Rica.

Get creative with arts, crafts or music

- Advertisement -

Diving head first into a creative project, watching it blossom from start to finish offers one of the most satisfying rewards in life.

Whether you want to try your luck with a musical instrument, painting or crafting, there are so many ways to get creative at home. Self taught creative skills have become more popular than ever, with many using online resources to learn how to create music, paint or craft

Why not impress your friends with a brand new skill learned at home?

Sometimes the most difficult step in getting creative is finding inspiration. We were recently inspired by visual artist, Jose Pablo Ureña’s, San José in Watercolour work, who painted some of the most recognized parts of Costa Rica’s capital city in a beautiful watercolor style.

Cook new recipes or perfect existing ones

Some might argue that there’s only a reward in eating delicious food, but for all the culinary enthusiasts out there, there’s just as much reward in making it.

Whether your cooking skills are basic or more advanced, there’s always so much more to learn with a huge variety of online recipes available for every skill level. Cooking with new recipes provides a great way for everybody to stay entertained at home and progress important skills whilst doing so.

And with such a tasty end result, there is so much reward in trying out a new recipe.

Plus, it’s a fun way to get friends and family involved – if you don’t mind sharing your food with others, that is!

Play Online Games

Games have been a staple of home entertainment since the Magnavox Odyssey, the first ever home game console. They provide one of the most simple but entertaining ways to have fun.

Now, gaming platforms have evolved to be so much more convenient, with a minefield of games to explore not only on consoles, but also online through mobile and computer devices.

This means that immersing yourself in the world of an online game has never been easier, with the ability to socialize with friends in multiplayer play, making this a great activity for entertaining yourself when home alone.

With such a variety of online games to choose from, there’s a way for everybody to stay entertained at home.

Feeling inspired?

With all of this and more at your fingertips, never let boredom strike again.

Whether you decide to win big with bingo, cook your next best recipe or plan your next dream trip, we hope you find the best way to entertain yourself at home.