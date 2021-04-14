Tuesday 13 April 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

The Pandemic: Epidemiological report April 13, 2021

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA –  Costa Rica added 891 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 10, 482 on Sunday, April 11, 469 on Monday, April 12, and 957 cases today, Tuesday, April 13, with an accumulated total of 225,343 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

In total, we have 111,505 women and 113,838 men, of whom 197,667 are Costa Rican and 27,676 are foreigners.

By age we have 206,254 adults (of which 17,092 are seniors) and 18,980 minors. 109 are under investigation.

196,060 people have recovered, of which 96,861 are women and 99,199 are men.

Today, Tuesday, April 13, 479 people (32 over the 447 on Monday) are hospitalized, of which 221 (6 more than Monday) are in intensive care with an age range of zero to 91 years.

On Saturday, April 10, the country recorded six deaths associated with covid-19, six on Sunday, April 11, six on Monday, April 12, and eight today Tuesday, April 13, reaching a total of 3,044 deaths related to COVID-19: 1,139 women and 1,905 men, with an age range of two to 103 years.

By age there are 3,040 are adults, of which 2,110 (69%) are seniors and four minors.

