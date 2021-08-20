Friday 20 August 2021
type here...
Search

Central American Exports Regain Dynamism

Central American sales exceeded US$10.2 billion, as of March 2021, this in line with the recovery of the global trade in goods, says SIECA.

Central America
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Why CBD is Such a Popular Product

Have you recently heard more and more people talking...
Read more

Panama insurers require vaccination to renew health policies

Q24N - Faced with the increase in costs and...
Read more

Local SEO vs Global SEO for Marijuana Site

About 80% of consumers search for services and products...
Read more

Central American Exports Regain Dynamism

Q24N - Total exports from Central America reached US$10.207...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 20: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today,  Friday, August 20, vehicles with...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – Total exports from Central America reached US$10.207 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a growth of 12.6% compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Trade Monitor for the first quarter of 2021, presented by the Secretariat for Central American Economic Integration (SIECA).

As of March, extra-regional exports registered an increase of 12.9%, as a result of the increase in the flow of exports to China, which had an increase of 142.2%, to Brazil with 40.6% more and Japan with 39.1%.

- Advertisement -

“Destination markets such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Canada reported contractions of more than 15% in the flows exported from Central America,” the report details.

According to economic categories, in the first quarter of 2021, industrial supplies represented 29.5% of the total exported to third markets, capital goods 7.8%, consumer items 9.6% and food and beverages 51.8%. The heading of fuels and lubricants, and transportation equipment presented decreases in the exported value.

The products that led the export flows to third markets were medicine, surgery, dentistry or veterinary instruments with 14.4% of the total; coffee and coffee substitutes 11.1%; copper ores and their concentrates 8.6%; bananas and plantains 7.9% and sugar 5.8%.

On the other hand, sales to the intraregional market rose 11.9%, highlighting industrial supplies with 38.3% of the total, consumer items 21.2%, as well as food and beverages with 32.4%.

The agency indicated that in terms of exports to the intraregional market, the interannual growth in industrial supplies 38.3%, food and beverages 32.4%, as well as consumer articles 21.2% stands out.

The report also highlighted a 12.6% year-on-year variation in exports, as of March 2021, reaching a total value of $ 18,732.3 million.

- Advertisement -

As of the first quarter of 2021, the balance of Central America’s trade balance vis-à-vis third parties was -3.1% of the regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to a deficit of $ 8,305.5 million.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction August 20: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate
Next articleLocal SEO vs Global SEO for Marijuana Site
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Apple Pay maybe coming to Costa Rica via BAC

Apple Pay could be coming to Central America for the first...
Read more

Costa Rica’s transportation is the most polluting in Central America

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's transportation system is the most polluting in...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

HQ

Tico arrested in Nicaragua with 35 kg of cocaine

HQ - The Nicaraguan National Police reported the arrest...
Health

Optimistic: Peak of the pandemic wave in Costa Rica would be in a week

QCOSTARICA - In recent weeks, Costa Rica has experienced...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.