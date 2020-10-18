Change in restrictions increased number of cars on the streets

QCOSTARICA – Did you notice more cars on the streets this Saturday? German Marín, director of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), confirmed “an increase in vehicle movements.”

The official did not go into detail, just to say that the relaxed restrictions announced earlier this week and in effect yesterday was the reason.

On weekends now all vehicles can circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. No longer is there the evens and odds restrictions for Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.

That means, that instead of only half of the vehicles permitted on the streets, everyone can move about their business just like before the pandemic.

The night restrictions – 9:00 pm to 5:00 am – continue. Only vehicles with exemptions, ie going to and from work with an employer’s letter, moving to and from a hotel or resort accommodation, an emergency to a clinic or hospital, among others, can circulate.

As President Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday announcing the relaxed measures, the change is intended to reactivate the economy and give support to businesses whose income has fallen due to the pandemic.

Faced with this flexibility of measures, health authorities have called for extreme hygiene measures and to remember the individual responsibility to protect and care for the people around them.

A reminder to all drivers: The daytime vehicular restrictions have not changed, vehicles are restricted from being on the roads between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, based on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

Mondays, plates endig in 1 & 2

Tuedays, plates endig in3 & 4

Wednedays, plates endig in 5 & 6

Thursdays, plates endig in 7 & 8

Fridays, plates endig in 9 & 0

The fin for violating the vehicle restrictions (day and night) is ¢107,000 colones (plus costs).