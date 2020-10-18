Sunday, 18 October 2020
German tourist beats up a thug who tried to steal his cell phone

The mugger thought it was going to be easy to steal the cell phone from the foreigner who apparently is a policeman with military training in his country

QCOSTARICA – A man with the last names Campos Guzmán suffered a good beating (tremenda golpiza in Spanish) at the hands of a German tourist whom he apparently tried to assault with a knife.

A German tourist in Costa Rica beat up a man who tried to steal his cell phone on Friday in the area of the Caribeños bus terminal

What the criminal did not know is that the foreigner, apparently, is a policeman with military training who decided to spend his vacations in Costa Rica.

The event occurred Friday afternoon (October 16), in the vicinity of the Grupo Caribeños bus terminal, in downtown San José.

Randall Picado, head of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) in San Jose, explained that the European, whose identity was not disclosed, was with a woman, also German, and both were about to get on a bus to travel to the Atlantic coast.

“At the Caribeños bus terminal, the subject arrived with a knife and snatched the man’s cell phone, then the German reacted and defended himself against the subject. I understand that he hit him on several occasions,” explained Picado.

The suspect thought it would be a piece of cake wound up with swollen eye, a mouth full of blood and arrested

The police chief said that after the European beat Campos, several people who were nearby, including security personnel from the bus terminal, ran to help the tourist and recover his cell phone that he had taken from him.

The suspect ended up with a black eye and practically closed by swelling, a split lip and a mouth full of blood.

Officers of the Fuerza Publica arrested Campos and transferred him to the Flagrancy Courts of San Jose.

 

