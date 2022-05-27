CHEC will have eight more months to complete expansion of RUTA 32

QCOSTARICA – With fingers crossed, by February 2023, the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) should have completed the expansion of the 107 kilometers of the ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón.

This is the third term extension granted by the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi), to the construction company, which has not been able to advance due to unfinished expropriations.

At the moment, there are more than 300 in legal proceedings, blocking the advance of the road construction, reported CR Hoy.

In principle, the work that expands the route between Río Frío and the city of Limón to four lanes is barely 60% complete, instead of being almost finished.

Five main interchanges will also be built, which will be located in Río Frío, Guápiles, Siquirres, the access to the TCM and Moín ports, and four intersections at level to access the Moín cantonal route, the new Limón stadium, the junction with National Route 241, in Santa Rosa, and the junction with National Route 36.

In this sense, only 319 pieces of the 643 pieces of land required to build the work are either in already in the hands of the State (136) and or have voluntary entry into possession (173).

The rest continue in the process of being acquired.

This work has a cost of US$465 million, of which US$396 million come from a loan with the Eximbank of China.

