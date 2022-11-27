Sunday 27 November 2022
type here...
Search

China promises to continue to support Cuba

The Chinese president assured his Cuban counterpart that the China will not change its friendship policy with the Caribbean nation

Central AmericaCuba
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

La Sele maintains World Cup dream alive!

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's 1-0 win over Japan early...
Read more

Five Steps to Receiving a Business Loan

A business loan is a regular procedure for any...
Read more

Pandemic Has Led to ‘Silent Crisis’ in Education in Latin America, Caribbean

Q REPORTS (Reuters) Santiago, Chile — The social and...
Read more

Why Canada wants 1.5 million immigrants by 2025

Q REPORTS (BBC Mundo) Canada is betting on immigration...
Read more

Children’s Hospital reported this week occupancy of up to 120% due to respiratory viruses

QCOSTARICA - The Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) -...
Read more

Costa Rica officially celebrated Thanksgiving Day for the first time

QCOSTARICA - For the first time and officially, Costa...
Read more

Immigration detains three people for depriving domestic workers of their liberty

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration police detained two women...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢599.50 Buy

¢606.96 Sell

26 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – The president of China, Xi Jinping, and Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, held a meeting in Beijing in which the Chinese president declared that his country “will do everything possible to provide support” to the Cubans, who face great challenges.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese presiden (left), holds a ceremony to welcome Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president, prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Xi assured that “regardless of the international situation”, China will not change its policy of friendship with Cuba or its willingness to work with the Caribbean nation to protect international justice and oppose hegemony.

For his part, the dictator of Cuba, who arrived in China at dawn for a two-day official visit, mentioned the nation’s economic crisis and indicated that he has “the support of friendly countries such as China,” the Cuban Presidency reported in the Twitter social network.

- Advertisement -

Díaz-Canel conveyed to Xi “the cordial greetings of his friend Army General Raúl Castro” and recalled that Fidel Castro highlighted “the capacity and firmness” of the current president of China, just on a day that marks the sixth anniversary of the death of the former Cuban leader.

Díaz-Canel also assured that he values ​​”in a very positive way” the “theoretical and practical contributions to the construction of socialism” by Xi Jinping at the head of the Chinese Communist Party (ruler).

The Chinese leader expressed Beijing’s willingness to “deepen mutual political trust and broaden practical cooperation” with Havana and noted that bilateral relations are “an exemplary case of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and sincere support between countries in developing”.

Xi pointed out that President Diaz-Canel is the first head of state from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to visit China after the 20th CPC National Congress, and it speaks volumes about the special and friendly relations between the two parties and two countries.

“Cuba was the first country in the Western hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and China-Cuba relations have become an example of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and sincere mutual assistance between developing countries,” Xi said.

After the meeting, twelve documents were signed, including a consultation plan between the foreign ministries of the two countries, a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of the New Silk Roads, the plan of the Asian giant that seeks to build infrastructures in more than 60 countries, and a memorandum for the “strengthening of economic and commercial cooperation” between both nations.

- Advertisement -

Likewise, a ceremony was organized for the delivery and reception of raw materials, school uniforms, cash donations, medical supplies and medicines for Cuba, which is going through one of the worst economic times in decades, marked by a serious energy crisis.

Díaz-Canel arrived in Beijing, invited by Xi Jinping, after visiting Moscow and Ankara in recent days, where he met both with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The previous visit to China of the Cuban leader, the first as president, took place in November 2018, and lasted three days and in it he met with Xi, with whom he agreed to promote “friendship” ties between the two countries and several agreements were signed. bilateral.

The current stay of the Cuban dictator takes place in an “anticovid bubble”, a closed-circuit modality in which visitors have no contact with the outside world, in compliance with the strict restrictions that China has maintained since the beginning of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Cuba was, in 1960, the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, which had been created in 1949.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleLACSA ‘returns’ to the skies of Central America
Next articleImmigration detains three people for depriving domestic workers of their liberty
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

Q24N (DW) "Uncertain" is perhaps the word that best describes the...
Read more

Cuba legalizes gay marriage

Q24N - Cubans approved in a referendum with 66.87% of votes...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Latin America

Pandemic Has Led to ‘Silent Crisis’ in Education in Latin America, Caribbean

Q REPORTS (Reuters) Santiago, Chile — The social and...
Foreign Investment

Costa Rica: an ideal destination for technology companies

QCOSTARICA (Summa) In recent years, Costa Rica has become an...
Paying the bills