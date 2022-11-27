China promises to continue to support Cuba

Q24N – The president of China, Xi Jinping, and Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, held a meeting in Beijing in which the Chinese president declared that his country “will do everything possible to provide support” to the Cubans, who face great challenges.

Xi assured that “regardless of the international situation”, China will not change its policy of friendship with Cuba or its willingness to work with the Caribbean nation to protect international justice and oppose hegemony.

For his part, the dictator of Cuba, who arrived in China at dawn for a two-day official visit, mentioned the nation’s economic crisis and indicated that he has “the support of friendly countries such as China,” the Cuban Presidency reported in the Twitter social network.

Díaz-Canel conveyed to Xi “the cordial greetings of his friend Army General Raúl Castro” and recalled that Fidel Castro highlighted “the capacity and firmness” of the current president of China, just on a day that marks the sixth anniversary of the death of the former Cuban leader.

Díaz-Canel also assured that he values ​​”in a very positive way” the “theoretical and practical contributions to the construction of socialism” by Xi Jinping at the head of the Chinese Communist Party (ruler).

The Chinese leader expressed Beijing’s willingness to “deepen mutual political trust and broaden practical cooperation” with Havana and noted that bilateral relations are “an exemplary case of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and sincere support between countries in developing”.

Xi pointed out that President Diaz-Canel is the first head of state from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to visit China after the 20th CPC National Congress, and it speaks volumes about the special and friendly relations between the two parties and two countries.

“Cuba was the first country in the Western hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and China-Cuba relations have become an example of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and sincere mutual assistance between developing countries,” Xi said.

After the meeting, twelve documents were signed, including a consultation plan between the foreign ministries of the two countries, a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of the New Silk Roads, the plan of the Asian giant that seeks to build infrastructures in more than 60 countries, and a memorandum for the “strengthening of economic and commercial cooperation” between both nations.

Likewise, a ceremony was organized for the delivery and reception of raw materials, school uniforms, cash donations, medical supplies and medicines for Cuba, which is going through one of the worst economic times in decades, marked by a serious energy crisis.

Díaz-Canel arrived in Beijing, invited by Xi Jinping, after visiting Moscow and Ankara in recent days, where he met both with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The previous visit to China of the Cuban leader, the first as president, took place in November 2018, and lasted three days and in it he met with Xi, with whom he agreed to promote “friendship” ties between the two countries and several agreements were signed. bilateral.

The current stay of the Cuban dictator takes place in an “anticovid bubble”, a closed-circuit modality in which visitors have no contact with the outside world, in compliance with the strict restrictions that China has maintained since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cuba was, in 1960, the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, which had been created in 1949.

