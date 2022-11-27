Immigration detains three people for depriving domestic workers of their liberty

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s immigration police detained two women and a man on suspicion of depriving two domestic workers of their freedom who exploited labor in Heredia and Puntarenas.

According to the investigation, the victims were hired for domestic work and were promised a monthly salary of ¢200 thousand.

Enrique Arguedas, director of the immigration police pointed out that there were several raids leading to the arrests.

The defendants are exposed to penalties that can reach up to 16 years in prison.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

