Friday 25 November 2022
type here...
Search

LACSA ‘returns’ to the skies of Central America

Avianca presented its third vintage plane as a tribute to the companies that are part of its history.

BusinessNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Photo: Avianca
Paying the bills

Latest

LACSA ‘returns’ to the skies of Central America

QCOSTARICA - The colors and logo of the Costa...
Read more

Government launches ‘WhatsApp del Presidente’

QCOSTARICA - The government enabled the “WhatsApp del Presidente”...
Read more

Second Costa Rican mission successfully reached space

QCOSTARICA - The first stage of the MUSA Project...
Read more

The business climate in Latin America improving but remains very low

Q REPORTS (EFE) The climate for business in Latin...
Read more

Top 5 Best Tips For Reinforced Rebirth in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty players are gradually moving into the...
Read more

The Most Popular Online Casino Games

It’s no secret that the world of casinos is...
Read more

Agreement between MEP and Intel Costa Rica will enable AI in Technical Colleges

QCOSTARICA - Starting in 2023, students from the Professional...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢603.52 Buy

¢610.53 Sell

25 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The colors and logo of the Costa Rican airline LACSA will once again be seen in Central American skies.

Photo: Avianca

This is due to the Colombian airline, Avianca, unveiling its third plane that is part of its vintage collection.

The Airbus A320, with the registration N821AV, sports the colors used the Líneas Aéreas Costarricenses Sociedad Anónima (LACSA), in the 1990s.

- Advertisement -

This aircraft is expected to cover flights to and from Costa Rica in the coming days.

“With this retro plane from LACSA we celebrate the Costa Rican origins that are part of our operation. We are proud to be important players in connectivity from Costa Rica and to bring the Pura Vida that characterizes us so much, beyond our borders, promoting tourism to the country,” said Viviana Martin, manager of Avianca Costa Rica.

To successfully capture the retro image on the three deliveries, 30 expert technicians worked for 12 days.

Photo: Avianca

Prior to the unveiling, the plane had the TACA colors.

LACSA was founded in 1945.

In 2009, Avianca and TACA surprised everyone when they announced they would merge, with the objective of creating a single airline under one powerful brand and the second most important carrier in the Americas.

- Advertisement -

This operation currently has more than 400 employees.

From Costa Rica, 68 weekly flights operate to North, Central and South America, being the largest operator in Costa Rica.

The other two vintage planes sport the colors of TACA and Avianca’s special 1950 livery and a logo.

Photo: Avianca
Photo: Avianca
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGovernment launches ‘WhatsApp del Presidente’
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Flights between Central American could be as low as US$55

QCOSTARICA (EFE) Airlines and economic authorities in the region are seeking...
Read more

Meeting in Costa Rica to discuss migration regularization

QCOSTARICA (EFE) Representatives from 13 Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC)...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

9 High-Paying Jobs for Women in Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is one of the top directions in...
Politics

Government gives permission to watch La Sele games

QCOSTARICA - Public servants from all over the country...
Paying the bills