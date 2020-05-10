Sunday, 10 May 2020
Cinemas present protocol to reopen their screens to the public

Social distancing of 2 meters will be maintained at all times, family groups will not be separated. Customers and staff with visible symptoms of respiratory diseases, such as a cold, will not be allowed.

The Costa Rican Chamber of Distributors and Exhibitors (Cadec) presented a cleaning, disinfection, customer service and communication protocol to reopen the country’s movie theaters in the new normal, dominated by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In total, these are 18 measures to ensure the safety of those who want to enjoy movies in theaters again, which closed since mid-March to prevent further outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease.

Theaters have had permission from the Ministry of Health to reopen since May 1.

The managers of the cinemas presented to the Ministry a protocol that, among other measures, contemplates the training of personnel in the new cleaning and security regulations to avoid contagions; not allow employees or customers who show visible cold symptoms to enter; the use of gloves and masks; the use of 70% alcohol gel solution in addition to frequent hand washing.

As for the restrooms, the cinemas claim that they will have cleaning logs to keep strict control, as well as in common areas, rooms, locker areas and food dispensing areas.

The theaters will also be cleaned and disinfected before and after each screening, guaranteeing hygiene to prevent the virus from becoming lodged on the surfaces, with special care for the arms of the chairs and backrests.

“Regarding air conditioning, periodic maintenance will be assigned, for example, to ensure that the air quality that workers and consumers have inside the cinema is adequate,” indicates a document shared by the Chamber.

Other measures considered include: limiting the capacity of elevators, promoting online ticket buying to reduce attendance at ticket offices, promoting credit card purchases to avoid the use of cash, demarcation of floors of ticket offices and confectioneries to determine the distance between people and the placement of several hand disinfection stations in cinemas.

As for the separation of people within the movie theaters, this will be 2 meters allowing family groups to sit together, avoiding the separation between parents and children.

Before the beginning of each film, a commercial will be shown in which the new protocols and standards will be communicated.

