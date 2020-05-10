Sunday, 10 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 7 new cases, total reaches 780

By Rico
(QCOSTARICA) This Saturday, May 9, the total confirmed cases of  COVID-19 in Costa Rica reached 780, seven new cases over the day earlier.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, confirmed the numbers Saturday at the daily press conference.

To date, 480 people with covid-19 have recovered, lowering the number of active cases to 294, of which 22 are hospitalized (6 of them in Intenvise Care) and the rest recovering at home.

Click here for the Crhoy.com interactive number crunching.

Unfortunately, the covid-19 has taken six lives, all men. The last death was reported on April 20.

Of the total confirmed cases, 413 are men and 367 women.

 

