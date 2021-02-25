CNE: 19 cantons maintain a high risk of contagion

QCOSTARICA – In total, 19 cantons in six provinces maintain a high risk of contagion by COVID-19, according to the last update from the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Attention to Emergencies (CNE) after the review of the last epidemiological week carried out by the National Situation Analysis Room.

The CNE increased the alert level of the cantons of Santa Ana, Tarrazú, Grecia, Los Chiles, Turrialba, Flores and Talamanca from yellow to orange, while Pérez Zeledón, El Guarco and Pococí went from orange to yellow due to a decrease in the risk.

This is the first time Tarrazú and Turrialba was elevated to orange alert since the beginning of the pandemic, this after a slight increase in the number of infections in recent weeks.

The authorities reminded the population that, although the number of positive cases maintains a downward trend during this beginning of the year, the pandemic has not ended, so precautionary and hygiene measures must be maintained to avoid outbreaks such as those that are happening in other countries.

“The Orange Alert is a call for attention to extreme sanitary measures in all the communities of the canton and to take even more care of the elderly or those with risk factors. We have to contribute to lower the cases in each canton,” commented Alexander Solís, president of the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE).

As of this Wednesday, February 24, the new changes in cantonal alerts will govern, in which 63 cantons will be in yellow and 19 in orange.

The cantons on orange alert are:

San Jose Province: Santa Ana and Tarrazú

Alajuela Province: Orotina, Grecia, Sarchí and Los Chiles

Cartago Province: Turrialba

Heredia Province: Flores

Puntarenas Province: Quepos, Golfito, Coto Brus, Corredores, Parrita and Garabito.

Limón Province: Limón, Siquirres, Matina, Guácimo and Talamanca.

In the early months of the pandemic, yellow, orange and red alert areas was used to apply sanitary measures, mainly the movement of people in their vehicles.

You can visit the site http://presidencia.go.cr/alertas to find out the alerts, measures and restrictions implemented in your canton.

