Monday 16 October 2023
CNE maintains 2 active shelters in Puntarenas due to floods and landslides

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – This time of the year is the worst of the worst rainy season-wise. And this weekend we were all reminded of the effects of the rains, in particular in the province of Puntarenas, in the area of Barranca.

Some section of the Ruta 1, between Miramar and Barranca, Puntarenas, were under water up to a meter and a half

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission (CNE) maintains two active shelters in the sector, after the emergency that occurred due to floods and landslides.

On Saturday the Naranjo River overflowed, flooding the Interamericana or Ruta 1 between Barranca and Miramar.

According to reports by the Bomberos (fire department) and Cruz Roja (Red Cross), who played an active role in rescuing stranded drivers, in one 300 meter section, the road was under one and a half meters of water.

Jorge Matamoros, Coordinator of the Red Cross Regional Operation, said that more than 260 people were evacuated in Barranca and Miramar, including tourists trapped in vehicles.

Despite the tense moments, the water receded and work crews of the Ministerio de Obras Publicas and Transportes (MOPT) were able to carry out clean-up work and restore transit on the road.

