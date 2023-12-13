CNFL removed Christmas decorations due to theft and vandalism

QCOSTARICA — The Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL) – National Power and Light Company, a division of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), removed the Christmas decorations that were installed in three points of the capital city, due to thefts and vandalism.

According to the CNFL, the 3D luminous elements that were installed last December 9 for the Christmas and New Year holidays, at the Paso Ancho, San Sebastián and Y Griega rotondas (roundabouts), were the target of vandlas..

The decorations planned for the Alajuelita, San Pedro, Garantías Sociales and Guadalupe rotondas will not be installed as planned, according to a statement by the CNFL.

- Advertisement -

The lighting of San Jose is a Deember tradition, that includes the lighting of Paseo Colon and Avenida 2, and the rotondas of the Circunvalación (Ruta 39), among many other Calles and Avenidas of the downtown core of San Jose.

The CNFL had planned to install 25 lighting elements in the 7 roundabouts. The Public Lighting team is now going to analyze where other points these decorative elements could be located.

The lighting is done ahead of the major annual event of the Festival de la Luz, which this year takes place this Saturday, December 16.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related