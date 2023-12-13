Wednesday 13 December 2023
type here...
Search

CNFL removed Christmas decorations due to theft and vandalism

NationalRedaqted
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

CNFL removed Christmas decorations due to theft and vandalism

QCOSTARICA -- The Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz...
Read more

School is Out in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- The public school year 2023 formally came...
Read more

The Technological Uses Of Sand And How A Shortage Is Possible

Costa Ricans are well-acquainted with sand. In fact, white...
Read more

United will increase flights between Costa Rica and the U.S. during this high season

QCOSTARICA -- United airline will increase flights between Costa...
Read more

U.S. bans 300 Guatemalans from entering the country, including 100 legislators

Q24N (EFE) The United States announced on Monday that...
Read more

Argentine companies fall on Wall Street a day after Milei’s swearing-in

Q24N -- Argentine companies listed on the New York...
Read more

INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Q24N -- On Monday the government of Panama made...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢523.91 BUY

¢531.41 SELL

13 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL) – National Power and Light Company, a division of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE),  removed the Christmas decorations that were installed in three points of the capital city, due to thefts and vandalism.

Archive photo of Avenida 2, downtown San Jose, Costa Rica

According to the CNFL, the 3D luminous elements that were installed last December 9 for the Christmas and New Year holidays, at the Paso Ancho, San Sebastián and Y Griega rotondas (roundabouts), were the target of vandlas..

The decorations planned for the Alajuelita, San Pedro, Garantías Sociales and Guadalupe rotondas will not be installed as planned, according to a statement by the CNFL.

- Advertisement -

The lighting of San Jose is a Deember tradition, that includes the lighting of Paseo Colon and Avenida 2, and the rotondas of the Circunvalación (Ruta 39), among many other Calles and Avenidas of the downtown core of San Jose.

The CNFL had planned to install 25 lighting elements in the 7 roundabouts. The Public Lighting team is now going to analyze where other points these decorative elements could be located.

The lighting is done ahead of the major annual event of the Festival de la Luz, which this year takes place this Saturday, December 16.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
School is Out in Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

School is Out in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- The public school year 2023 formally came to an...
Read more

INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Q24N -- On Monday the government of Panama made official the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Guatemala

U.S. bans 300 Guatemalans from entering the country, including 100 legislators

Q24N (EFE) The United States announced on Monday that...
National

18% of businesses report being affected by insecurity

QCOSTARICA -- 18% of businesses report having been harmed...
Paying the bills
%d