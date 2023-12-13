Wednesday 13 December 2023
School is Out in Costa Rica

NationalNews
Rico
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — The public school year 2023 formally came to an end on Tuesday, December 12.

According to the Ministerio de Educación Pública (MEP), today, Wednesday, December 13 and tomorrow, Thursday, December 14, graduations will be held.

It is important to emphasize that, although school is out, the doors at schools across the country will not be closed, as student cafeterias will be open. For many shcoolchidlren, the school meals represents a proper meal. Each school will define their opening and closing hours.

In addition, the majority of the public schools will be dedicated to electoral activities, leading up to the February 4 municipal elections.

Many private schools in the country follow the MEP school calendar, while others the North American school year.

The 2024 public school year begins on February 8, 2024.

