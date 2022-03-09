Congress approves motion condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Two legislators voted against

QCOSTARICA – The Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica (Congress) condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after approving a motion with 36 votes in favor and 2 against.

The motion describes the act as a “flagrant violation of international law” and an “attack against international peace and security.”

The faction leader of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), Pablo Heriberto Abarca, considers that there is no need to be “lukewarm” in the face of these events.

The two votes against were from legislators of the Partido Integración Nacional (PIN), Walter Muñoz and Patricia Villegas

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

