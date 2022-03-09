Health reports a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 in the last week

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – The Ministry of Health reported a decrease in the indicators that measure the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to epidemiological data, last week there were 11,318 new cases were, which represents a reduction of 37.6% in relation to the prior week. Deaths related to covid saw a reduction of 21%.

For Tuesday, March 9, Health reported 1,458 new cases, 15 deaths, and 815 people hospitalized, of which 104 are in intensive care.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 63.1% of deaths in epidemiological week 9 were recorded in the age group 65 years and over, 27.4% in the group 50 to 64 years, and 9.5% in the age group 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths of minors. As of March 8, there are 8,136 accumulated deaths related to COVID-19.

For its part, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported the application of 9.5 million vaccines against the coronavirus. Diana Paniagua, an epidemiologist at the institution, explained that three out of ten people of vaccination age have already received the booster dose.

Also on vaccination issues, Costa Rica received a batch with more than 450,000 doses (Pfizer) from the COVAX multilateral mechanism. Alexander Solís, president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), stressed that these vaccines are key to increasing coverage of third doses against this virus.

