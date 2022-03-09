Wednesday 9 March 2022
type here...
Search

March against violence against women began in peace and ended in vandalism

Police arrested a person and intervened for "acts of vandalism and aggression"

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

In Mexico, Costa Rica’s LACSA lives on!

TODAY COSTA RICA - Pura Vida, Mae! From AviacionCR.net,...
Read more

Health reports a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 in the last week

RICO's COVID DIGEST - The Ministry of Health reported...
Read more

Congress approves motion condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Two legislators voted against

QCOSTARICA - The Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica (Congress)...
Read more

March against violence against women began in peace and ended in vandalism

QCOSTARICA - Hundreds of women participated in a demonstration...
Read more

Costa Rica has the first underwater museum in Central America

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of Garabito announced the first...
Read more

Red Cross attends to at least six people per day as a result of traffic accidents

QCOSTARICA - The Cruz Roja Costarricense (CRC) - Costa...
Read more

Family Court accepts demand for alimony in favor of a pregnant woman despite not having a marital relationship

QCOSTARICA - The Desamparados Family Court admitted a claim...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Hundreds of women participated in a demonstration this Tuesday in downtown San José and other parts of the country, demanding an end to violence, as part of the commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Mostlly women, but also men, came to participate in the march to commemorate International Women’s Day in the central park of San José. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados

Groups of women and men called for an end to violence against women, impunity and sexual harassment.

But, as night fell, in San Jose, the movement became violent and began with acts of vandalism, requiring police intervention. The Fuerza Publica (National Police) arrested one person for property damage within the framework of the demonstration.

- Advertisement -

Daniel Calderón, the director-general of the Fuerza Publica revealed, that some of the women damaged a Telenoticias (channel 7 television) mobile unit, spray-painted the Legislative Assembly building, covered legislator-elect Eliécer Feinzag in paint, and beat on police officers.

From Ministerio de Seguridad Publica

“Unfortunately, during the development of the marches there were different acts of vandalism and aggression, specifically against the media. There were also attacks against police officers, including throwing objects, as well as acts of vandalism against the Legislative Assembly building,” Calderón said.

In Liberia, a woman was arrested for property damage.

The police chief added that these acts were carried out by a minority.

For the most part, since Tuesday afternoon, a large number of people, with a predominance of women, demonstrated peacefully under the slogans: ” no a la violencia contra las mujeres”, “luchar contra la impunidad”, “combatir la discriminación de género”, “reducir las desigualdades en el trabajo, la academia y la política” and ” la legalización del aborto” (no to violence against women,  fight against impunity, combat gender discrimination, reduce inequalities in work, academia and politics and the legalization of abortion).

Many messages, voices, ages, styles… all to ask for a stop to violence and respect for their rights. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados

In San Jose, the march during the day was uneventful, however, as the sun came down people began the march along Avenida Segunda, advancing to the Plaza de la Democracia and then to the Legislature, where vandalism occurred.

From social networks
- Advertisement -

In Costa Rica there are, on average, two femicides per month, and 132 protection measures are processed per day.

In 2020, there were 28 cases considered femicides and in 2021, there were 15. This year so far there are four, the last occurring last Thursday.

In a ceremonial act at Casa Presidencial, Costa Rica’s president, Carlos Alvarado, signed the consolidation of the Centro Operativo de Atención a la Violencia Intrafamiliar y la Violencia (Operational Center for Attention to Domestic Violence and Violence against Women), and also signed a decree declaring the inter-institutional Commission for access, use and administration of land for rural women to be of public interest.

From Casa Presidencial

Alvarado said that women in Costa Rica continue to face inequalities and criticized the scourge of femicides in the country.

From social networks
From social networks
From social networks
From social networks
From social networks
- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica has the first underwater museum in Central America
Next articleCongress approves motion condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Two legislators voted against
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Anti-vaccines invaded the Ministry of Health with ‘violence and insults’

QCOSTARICA - The anti-vaccination group that was received this Friday by...
Read more

‘We want to work!’: Entertainment industry cries out to Government

QCOSTARICA - After a year of no work, engineers, technicians, producers,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

The first container of products derived from hemp and cannabis arrives in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Its business origin is in Costa Rica,...
Health

Vehicular restrictions No More!

QCOSTARICA - If you are reading this in the...
Paying the bills