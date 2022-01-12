Home Front Page Politics Congress approves open-air commerce

Outdoor cafes and restaurants, for example, in open public areas could be a norm soon in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The Legislative Assembly approved with 41 votes in favor, the open-air commerce law, which aims to empower municipalities to authorize the temporary development of commercial activity in public spaces.

This activity could be carried out in areas such as sidewalks, parks, squares, public roads, streets or other public places, adjacent to the respective commercial establishments.

The objective of the law is to promote trade, the use of public space, citizen security and generate greater economic activity.

Legislator Pablo Heriberto Abarca assures that the project will benefit the private sector.

For his part, legislator and former mayor of Alajuela, Roberto Thompson, points out that the activity should be within a framework of respect for the right to free movement, accessibility and maintenance of public spaces.

The authorization of open-air commerce does not create any real right or possessory action of the public space and will be for the term and under conditions established by the municipality that grants the authorization.

