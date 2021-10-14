Thursday 14 October 2021
type here...
Search

“Conscientious objection” does not apply to oppose the vaccine against Covid-19 in the public sector

Workers in the private anti-vaccine sector could be fired without benefits; Right to health has already been ratified by the Constitutional Court, according to specialists in labor matters

HealthNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

This is how you get the QR code, mandatory from December 1

QCOSTARICA - As of December 1, it will be...
Read more

“Conscientious objection” does not apply to oppose the vaccine against Covid-19 in the public sector

QCOSTARICA - Conscientious objection cannot be alleged in the...
Read more

Space, the final frontier: Millionaires and celebrities, for now the only space tourists

Q REPORTS - Space tourism is for now something...
Read more

Legislative Committee approves bill to encourage mobile commerce

QCOSTARICA - The legislative Economic Affairs Committee affirmatively ruled...
Read more

How To Optimizer Your Business’s Payment Process Easy

The point of sale is one of the most...
Read more

Selecting The Best Short Term Loan

Start-ups and small businesses with minimal collateral and limited...
Read more

Cuba reopens: low wages, high prices

Q24N - Beers for 135 pesos, meals with pork,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Conscientious objection cannot be alleged in the offices of public institutions for a worker to oppose being vaccinated against Covid-19 and therefore, a fine equivalent to one month’s salary (around ¢460,000 colones) will be applied against anti-vaccines, as well as the start of an administrative process.

Meanwhile, in the private sector, employers could fire people who oppose receiving the vaccine without employer responsibility, that is without benefits.

- Advertisement -

And it is that the right of conscientious objection, which consists of not being forced to act against the most deeply rooted convictions of the internal jurisdiction, has its limits in the matter of public health.

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court or Sala IV as it is more commonly known has already recognized the importance of vaccination as part of essential health care, which must guarantee the fundamental right to health of all people and secondly, the protection of public health and the prevention of diseases according to Eric Briones, doctor and professor in labor law, to refer to the public sector in a column in La Republica.

“The compulsory nature of vaccination is nothing new in the country, since 1888, Costa Ricans have stipulated in the field of private law, a rule that indicates the material / legal impossibility of refusing to vaccinate when this is mandatory,” added Briones.

The clarification becomes relevant at a time when being vaccinated against Covid-19 will be mandatory for all public officials, at the same time, that in the private sphere, employers will be able to fire workers who refuse to be protected from this Friday, October 15.

And when, on December 1, a vaccination certificate will be mandatory to enter restaurants, sodas, cafes, food courts, bars, shops, and shopping centers, museums, gyms, casinos, accommodation establishments, business and social event rooms, adventure tourism, theaters, cinemas, academies of art and artistic activities, among others.

Read more: As of December 1, a vaccination certificate will be mandatory in Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

In that sense, the Law of Protection of the Person against the treatment of their Personal data, would not be above the right to public health either.

As of December 1 a covid-19 vaccination certificate or QR code is mandatory to enter many establishments

“Asking a worker if he or she is vaccinated involves handling sensitive information; However, it would be possible to collect this information if requested in order to prevent Covid-19. The information would be confidential and for internal use,” said Daniel Valverde, Partner specialist in Labor Law at ECIJA Legal.

In this sense, if a worker refuses to be vaccinated, the employer could apply the dismissal without benefits.

- Advertisement -

To do this, the private sector worker should first be warned in writing and then provided a reasonable period of time to be vaccinated. Failing, the dismissal can take place.

In the case of the public sector, the government announced on Tuesday that fines and the possibility of opening administrative processes will be applied.

Read more: ¢462,200 fine for civil servants in Costa Rica who reject vaccine against covid-19

Mariela Castro, Legal Services Manager at KPMG, explained that as part of the mandatory scheme, in principle, the Costa Rican legislation establishes that people cannot refuse to be vaccinated, due to public health and occupational safety aspects.

Consequently, “under the previous foundation, employers can establish the obligation of this vaccine to all their personnel or part of them (depending on whether they have greater or lesser exposure to the virus), as a way of ensuring the health of their personnel and the service provided,” said Castro.

To date, Costa Rica has applied almost six million doses (5,921,089 according to the data from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) as at October 11, 2021, against Covid-19.

 

In its most recent report, the Central American Population Center (CCP) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), reported that the contagion rate or “R” rate of reproduction of COVID-19 fell below the threshold of “1”.

For the beginning of this week, the contagion rate of COVID-19 in Costa Rica is 0.86, reducing with respect to the rate of the previous week, which was around 0.91.

According to the CCP, these data show that “the manifest trend of the R rate is downward since around August 21. This trend has been maintained and rates have usually been oscillating between 0.9 and 0.85 ”.

He also explained that as the “R” remains below 1, the epidemic curve of cases and hospital occupancy could fall in numbers.

The reproduction rate “R” indicates the average number of new people who are infected by each already infected patient, during the entire time that the virus is contagious in their body.

If the rate is higher than R = 1, it means that each generation of cases is replaced by a larger one, that is, the number of infected individuals increases over time and the outbreak is active.

Due to the persistence of the R rate around values ​​lower than unity, the CCP indicated that “the country continues to decline to culminate the pandemic wave.”

Luis Rosero, demographer in charge of this report, explained that “the critical factor for the decline has been the advance of vaccination, which first stopped the increase in R caused by the rapid penetration of the delta variant of the virus and, later, is reducing the amount of infections that each infected person generates ”.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSpace, the final frontier: Millionaires and celebrities, for now the only space tourists
Next articleThis is how you get the QR code, mandatory from December 1
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

This is how you get the QR code, mandatory from December 1

QCOSTARICA - As of December 1, it will be mandatory to...
Read more

As of December 1, a vaccination certificate will be mandatory in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - With the arrival of the trade winds and Christmas...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Costa Rica bans vaping in public places

QCOSTARICA - The use of vaporizers or vapers and...
Health

New cases, hospitalizations and mortality associated with COVID-19 decrease

QCOSTARICA - Epidemiological week 40 that spanned from October...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.