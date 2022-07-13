Constitutional Court: Condominiums can restrict pets

Lions, tigers, snakes, spiders, crocodiles and some dog breeds are usually prohibited in a condominium.

QCOSTARICA – The Constitutional Court of Costa Rica, also known as Sala IV, recalled, in a recent ruling, that condominiums have the full power to restrict or prohibit the possession of pets.

The high court indicated that, when a person needs an animal for a therapeutic matter, they must justify it in writing with the endorsement of a professional in the area.

Alonso Mata, spokesman for the Sala IV, indicated that the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (CONAPDIS) must recognize that animals have this functionality for the resident.

Mata commented that condominiums, though bylaws, also called rules and regulations, can even prohibit certain breeds of dogs and cats if the Administrative Board considers it so. While some bylaws restrict all pets, others only the size of the pet or certain breeds.

Lions, tigers, snakes, spiders, crocodiles and some dog breeds are usually prohibited in a condominium.

The ruling of the magistrates of the Constitutional Court indicates that condominiums can also issue corrective instructions and force a resident to evict their pet if it causes problems in the facilities.

