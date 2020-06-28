Sunday, 28 June 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica records death number 14 from covid-19: 87-year-old woman was admitted to ‘anticovid’ hospital

Two deaths in one day. The country had 17 continuous days without reporting deaths. The virus fatality rate in Costa Rica is 0.44%.

Rico’s COVID-19 – The country registered the fourteenth death of a COVID-19 patient on Saturday night, an 87-year-old Costa Rican woman from the province of San José, according to the Ministry of Health.

Equipped with 88 intensive care beds, the Specialized Center for Patient Care with Covid-19 (Ceaco), in La Uruca

The death occurred in the Specialized Patient Care Center with COVID-19 (CEACO), where she had been hospitalized since June 25.

Salud reported that the woman was diagnosed on June 23.

The deceased, in addition to age, had no other risk factors for becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, however, she did have other underlying conditions that complicated her condition.

The Ministry did not detail the conditions the woman had or the canton where she lived. However, it confirmed that she is the first patient to die in CEACO’s facilities.

This death is in addition to the 13 deaths already: four women and nine men with an age range of 26 to 87 years.

The death occurred nine hours after COVID-19’s 13th death was reported Saturday morning, which is two deaths in the single day.

Until this Saturday, Costa Rica accumulated 17 continuous days without reporting deaths from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus; the last death had been recorded on June 10.

In addition to the two deaths this Saturday, these are the cases that have been recorded to date:

  1. June 10: 64-year-old woman with high blood pressure, diabetes, and liver disease.
  2. June 8: 26-year-old woman with asthma. The finding of the virus was recorded post mortem.
  3. May 15: 73-year-old man with high blood pressure and aortic heart disease.
  4. May 15: 58-year-old woman with a type of cancer known as lymphoma and high blood pressure.
  5. May 13: 75-year-old man with high blood pressure and was anticoagulated due to heart surgery performed 17 years ago.
  6. May 10: 80-year-old foreign man with multiple risk factors.
  7. April 20: 54-year-old doctor considered a super-disseminator due to the large number of infections generated as a result of his case. The gynecologist had multiple risk factors.
  8. April 19: 69-year-old man with high blood pressure.
  9. April 15: 84-year-old man intubated in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in San Juan de Dios.
  10. April 8: 45-year-old man who had no risk factors. He acquired the virus on a trip to the United States.
  11. March 20: 87-year-old man with vascular problems.
  12. March 18: An 87-year-old retired pediatrician.

The country faces a second pandemic wave that was generated when measures were relaxed to allow economic activity.

This Saturday, the country reached a total of 2,979 accumulated cases of COVID-19, while 1,325 patients recovered.

The virus fatality rate in Costa Rica is 0.44%.

