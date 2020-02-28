Once the Tour of the United Arab Emirates was suspended due to the warning of the presence of the coronavirus in the cycling caravan, Costa Rican cyclist Andrey Amador follows all the detection and control protocols dictated by the event organizers and health authorities.

“We have already been tested, we are waiting for the results and hope that we are all well and that they give us the green light to leave,” said the Ineos runner to La Nación.

In his Instagram account, the Tico published a story in which he appears with a black mask, accompanied by the legend “to wait and pray because everything goes well and return as soon as possible to the house”.