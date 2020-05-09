Friday, 8 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 773 confirmed cases, 8 new over previous day

Departments stores to be closed this weekend; new measures for reactivating the economy to be announced on Monday, May 11

By Rico
21
Modified date:

The number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 773 this Friday, 63 days after the detection of the first patient as a result of the new coronavirus. It is eight more cases than Thursday.

As of this Friday, the percentage of recoveries reached 60% (461 people) and active cases dropped to 312.

Hospitalization is also kept to a minimum. Of the 312 active cases, only 21 (6%) are hospitalized, of which 6 are in Intensive Care, the rest at home.

According to the epidemiological report of the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, those affected over this time have been more men (409) than women (364).

- paying the bills -

There are 41 minors and 732 adults(39 seniors).

Among the 773 cases throughout these two months, 95 are foreigners.

Truckers from Nicaragua and Panama

The minister reported that among the new cases of contagion of covid-19 are two truckers that entered from Nicaragua through the Tablillas border post, in Los Chiles, Alajuela.

The two men remain isolated and Health confirmed “all the contacts they had in Costa Rica are located.”

- paying the bills -

The two cases came out of 230 tests that were carried out on truckers on Thursday.

On Wednesday, another trucker was detected that entered from Panama through the border post of Sixaola.

Health Minister Daniel Salas announced that as of this Friday, truckers who want to enter Costa Rica will be tested for the virus, which will mean waiting 24 to 48 hours at the borders while the result is ready.

The Immigration Police will be in charge of monitoring that there are no crowds while the truckers wait for the test result. Every day, more than 1,000 trucks pass through the Peñas Blancas border alone.

Migrant transfers

Salas also issued a warning regarding migrant transfers, saying that owners of businesses who allow transfers of migrants in their vehicles, for any reason, will see their businesses shut down.

This week, a group of migrants were found riding in a truck belonging to a local farm operator.  At first it was believed the migrants had just arrived from Nicaragua, but using illegal migrant labor in the northern zone is nothing new.

- paying the bills --

“We have invested a lot to have the figures we have at the moment (relatively few positive cases of the virus) and we are all going to be vigilant of the transfer of migrants. Any businessman who favors this activity will be closed. In the inspections to be carried out, if this type of transfer is found, the activity is completely closed,” Salas said.

Border Restrictions

On Thursday, Security Minister, Micheal Soto, announced that the border restrictions will continue until June 15. This applies to all borders – land, sea and air.

Tourists will continue to be prohibited entrance to the country, only Costa Ricans and residents may enter, and be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Residents who left the country after March 23 will are prohibited from re-entering during the national emergency. And residents found entering the country illegally will lose their immigration status.

In Panama, 1,000 extra-continental migrants are stranded seeking to travel overland to the United States. On Thursday, Security Minister Michael Soto was clear that they will not allow the 1,000 extra-continental migrants on the Panama side of the border.

Measures to reactive the economy

The Health Minister pointed out that department stores have their operating permit revoked this Saturday (May 9) and Sunday (May 10) and security will monitoring compliance.

“On Monday we will announce the measures that are going to be lifted for the following weeks,” he said.

Previous articleJaco: Empty Beach Town! (Photos)
Next articleTwo bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Why don’t we use masks on a massive scale in Costa Rica?

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
The use of masks is one of the most controversial topics...
Read more

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 765 confirmed cases, border restrictions extended

Coronavirus Rico -
The confirmed cases with covid-19 in Costa Rica in the last...
Read more

MOST READ

Economy

Minister of the Presidency: ‘No new taxes on Friday’

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "No new taxes will be announced on Friday," said the Minister of the Presidency (Chief of Staff), Marcelo Prieto, who has ruled out,...
Read more
Coronavirus

Immigration holding center under ‘strict isolation’ for 14 positive cases of covid-19

Rico -
The Centro de Aprehensión Regional Central (CARC) - immigration holding center - located in San Francisco de Heredia, is on lockdown, following an outbreak...
Honduras

Honduran curfew extended until May 17

Q24N -
As a measure to stop the coronavirus pandemic, the Honduran government extended the curfew that has been in force since mid-March, until May 17. Honduras...
National

Even if you have a vehicle restriction, you can take your car to Riteve

Rico -
Good news for those who have a  Riteve appointment in the coming days and it falls on the day of your vehicular restriction. The Ministry...
Expat Focus

“Is Pura Vida a hoax?”

Randy Berg -
My wife and I have spent a total over 15 years in Costa Rica and… while we initially moved here to “retire”… we definitely...
Health

Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but…

Rico -
The beaches in our country are still closed. At least until May 15, when the current measures expire. On May 11, the government has...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA