Two bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19

Authorities confirmed 2 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in bus drivers. Although there is not much detail about the drivers, it is known that they employed by a bus company in Guadalupe.

The Ministry of Health asked drivers not to attend work if they present symptoms such as a sore throat, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell, among others.

Manuel Vega Villalobos, executive director of the Public Transport Council (CTP) expressed his concern about the case of the two bus drivers, reiterates the call made weeks ago for users and concessionaires of public transport to abide by the sanitary measures established to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even insisting on using masks.

“We know that in public transport there is a greater exposure of this disease, so the measures must be increased even more, we must be extremely hygienic and despite the fact that the passenger capacity on buses cannot be decreased, we call for users use the masks as a preventive measure, as long as they are handled correctly,” Vega said.

For the executive director of the CTP, wearing a mask on the bus or taxi will be a preventive way that together with social distancing, constant washing of hands and avoiding contact with the face, nose, eyes and mouth will be more effective.

