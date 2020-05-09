Friday, 8 May 2020
QBrieflyNationalSan Jose

Two bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19

By Q Costa Rica
14
Modified date:

Authorities confirmed 2 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in bus drivers. Although there is not much detail about the drivers, it is known that they employed by a bus company in Guadalupe.

The Ministry of Health asked drivers not to attend work if they present symptoms such as a sore throat, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell, among others.

Manuel Vega Villalobos, executive director of the Public Transport Council (CTP) expressed his concern about the case of the two bus drivers, reiterates the call made weeks ago for users and concessionaires of public transport to abide by the sanitary measures established to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even insisting on using masks.

“We know that in public transport there is a greater exposure of this disease, so the measures must be increased even more, we must be extremely hygienic and despite the fact that the passenger capacity on buses cannot be decreased, we call for users use the masks as a preventive measure, as long as they are handled correctly,” Vega said.

- paying the bills -

For the executive director of the CTP, wearing a mask on the bus or taxi will be a preventive way that together with social distancing, constant washing of hands and avoiding contact with the face, nose, eyes and mouth will be more effective.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: 773 confirmed cases, 8 new over previous day
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

CTP urges mandatory use of masks on public transport

Health Rico -
The Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP) - Public Transport Council (CTP)...
Read more

Costa Rica moving towards implementation of the Electronic Payment System for Public Transportation.

QBriefly Q Costa Rica -
The Government, through the inter-institutional coordination of the Central Bank of...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Unemployment hits almost 439,000 Costa Ricans, estimates Minister of Labor

Rico -
Up to Monday night, May 4, the government had distributed ¢19.7 billion colones among 157,859 people affected as a result of the emergency by...
Read more
Coronavirus

UCR project would solve missing swabs for Coronavirus tests

Q Costa Rica -
Costa Rica Health authorities project a shortage of at least 50,000 swabs to carry out diagnostic tests for Coronavirus, a figure that could increase...
Economy

Minister of the Presidency: ‘No new taxes on Friday’

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "No new taxes will be announced on Friday," said the Minister of the Presidency (Chief of Staff), Marcelo Prieto, who has ruled out,...
Nicaragua

Fights resume in Nicaragua because ‘boxers have to eat’

Q24N -
(AP) — With the world pretty much devoid of sports events because of the coronavirus pandemic, boxing resumed in Nicaragua on Saturday night with...
National

Electric Train Progresses in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The government on Monday (May 4) presented to the Legislative Assembly the draft law of the loan contract with the Central American Bank...
Health

Users and workers go through “disinfection tunnel” to enter the Central Market

Rico -
Entering the Central Market in downtown San José through the main entrance will have now have to go through a “disinfection tunnel" installed on...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA