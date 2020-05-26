Monday, 25 May 2020
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: total infected rises to 930, with 21 new cases 21 new cases, the highest in recent weeks

The Ministry of Health on Monday, May 25, reported 21 new cases over the previous day, bringing the number of people who have had the new coronavirus in Costa Rica reached 951.

Daniel Salas, Health Minister, called attention to this increase in the report of the last 24 hours. “We had several weeks of not having such a substantial increase, the figure of 21 has to make us react in the way we have to behave as a society in the midst of a pandemic,” he said.

On Sunday it was 12 and Saturday it was 7. In fact, it is the highest number since April 9, when 37 new cases were registered. Since then, the largest increase had been 16. In March, there were daily increases of 32 new infections on two consecutive days, on the 27th and 28th.

By the numbers, there are 507  men and 444 women infected, ranging in ages from 3 months to 87 years.

A total of 628 have recovered; 15 patients remain in hospital, of which 2 are in the ICU.

The number of deaths remains at 10.

 

