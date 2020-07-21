Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Coronaviruses and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not to July 20?

Rico
By Rico
29
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there is confusion and uncertainty on air travel to and from Costa Rica, airports open or closed, which airlines are providing flights and which are not.

The depatures hall at the Juan Santamaria international airport (SJO) San Jose, Costa rica

One, the country’s airports are open, but only the Juan Santamaria international airport (SJO) in San Jose is allowed to receive international flights. On August 1, that is expected to change, the government has so far stayed firm that it will allow the entry of international tourists and allow the resumption of flights at both the SJO and the Daniel Oduber airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste.

For now, the following are airlines that have flights to and from Costa Rica and which do not, from official information of the Juan Santamaría airport to July 20.

  • Aeroméxico: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Air Canada: Resumes operations on September 1 to/from Toronto (YYZ).
  • Air France: Rescue flight from Paris on July 22. Rescue flight to Paris on July 24. It resumes full operations on October 14.
  • Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.
  • Alaska: Resumes operations on August 3.
  • Albatros Airlines: Suspends operations until further notice.
  • American Airlines: Resumes operations on August 5 to/from Miami (MIA) and Dallas (DFW).
  • Avianca: It resumes operations on October 1 to/from Bogotá (BOG)
  • British Airways: Resumes operations on October 17 to/from London (LHR).
  • Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.
  • Copa Airlines: It resumes operations on August 6.
  • Delta Airlines: Resumes operations on August 17 to/from Atlanta (ATL).
  • Edelweiss: It resumes operations on August 6.
  • Iberia: Rescue flight from Madrid (MAD) on July 31. Rescue flight to Madrid on July 25 and August 1. It resumes operations on August 3.
  • Interjet: It resumes operations on August 2 to/from Mexico (MEX).
  • JetBlue: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • KLM: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Latam: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Lufthansa: Resumes operations on August 1 to/from Frankfurt FRA).
  • Sansa: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.
  • Spirit: Rescue flight to Fort Lauderdale on July 22 and 29.
  • United: Scheduled flights to/from Houston on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
  • Volaris: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • West Jet: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Wingo: It resumes operations on September 1 towards Panama (PTY) and Bogotá (BOG).
The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant update of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines.

Cargo operations maintain their normal itineraries.

