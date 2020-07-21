Those who take the COVID-19 test would receive a quarantine order immediately

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) are fine-tuning the details to reduce waiting times for the issuance of quarantine orders by COVID-19.

The idea that the people who undergo the diagnostic test receive, at that very moment, would be ordered to home isolation for 14 days.

Health Minister Daniel Salas said that due to the increase in cases, it is increasingly difficult for them to deliver the sanitary orders and that it is taking up to 48 hours (or more) doe results of the diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

“We are already looking for a way for the health order to be issued through the taking of the sample so that the person remains at home at once,” Salas said.

The ministry has some 2,500 officials who are responsible for these notifications and other tasks; and is already coordinating with Caja staff so that these orders can be added to the work of issuing them.

